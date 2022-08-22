First time buyers: A 1920s home for the 2020s, under $700k

This character home could be a perfect first time buy for a young family.

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first-time-buyer friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

Jason Leong has lived in Palmy all his life. He loves it there, because it’s central – only and hour and a half to Wellington, about two and a half to Hawke’s Bay, and half an hour to Foxton beach.

The 1920-built home he’s shared with his family for the past five years is central too, just minutes from Palmerston North city centre, tucked away behind the hospital, within walking distance of Wahikoa, Papaieoa and Edwards Pit Parks.

The location is what drew him to the home initially, being walking distance to work and some of the best schools in the area.

"The previous owner was a registrar, and my wife's in the medical field too. So it was prime spot for my wife to attend seminars. Perfect," says Leong.

But the real draw card was just behind the bright red front door. The home is full of space, and beautiful period features: board and batten ceilings, rimu floors and doors, lead lights and stained glass, as well as an extra reception/TV room off the dining room.

Property Brokers/Supplied This character home in Palmerston North could be a great first family home.

"My wife likes character homes, that was a big draw for her. It's got very high ceilings,” says Leong. “For me, it was just the openness of the big rooms.

“It's very versatile. We like having a lot of people around. We've celebrated many Christmases and birthdays in that place. What we found very important as a family was to have a dining room where we could all sit and talk.”

In the summer if it was a bit hot, they’d move the gathering outside to the patio.

“We've held a lot of family parties outside, I had a gazebo and deck put on. When we moved in we celebrated my dad's 70th birthday. You can have a lot of entertainment going on, but at the same time it's secure, you just enjoy yourself."

The 530sqm property includes a mature open garden and a covered area/carport. There’s also a small deck/patio space, and a period-style front porch, for sitting and watching Palmy life go by. Inside, the 158sqm home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, dining room and a rumpus/study.

Property Brokers/Supplied The home is packed with period features, like rimu doors and ceiling details.

"I worked up in the Waikato for a number of years and when I came back, you notice that Palmy is so versatile. It's easy from A to B, Wellington, Taranaki, Hawke's Bay, it's a bit like being in the middle of the spider's web,” adds Leong.

"Russell Street's always been known to be a good area. We're right next door to Russell Street School, and zoned for Freyburg, Boys High, Ross intermediate. It's an 5-minute drive to the airport, even."

Leong’s children are grown now, so he and his wife are downsizing, but they’re not moving far.

Property Brokers/Supplied The home has a fresh, modern kitchen.

He hopes the home will go to a young family, who will enjoy the location and lifestyle it provided him and his loved ones. "These days, in most houses you don't get a nice spacious house, and that's what character homes are. It's a family home for all families."

The home at 35 Russell St is on the market seeking enquiries over $670,000. The listing is with Catherine Robertson for Property Brokers.

Homes.co.nz estimates the home to be worth about $715,000 to $755,000. The RV is currently $770,000.

The average price in Palmy is $675,000. First time buyers could potentially be eligible for the first home loan and grant, but may have to compete with developers.