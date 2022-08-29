First time buyers: Peace, pomeranians and a big back yard in Waikanae

This three-bed cottage used to live at the beach, now it's surrounded by trees in a rural setting.

There's a cottage behind the white picket fence at 51 Old State Highway 1, Waikanae, because Peter Larkin and his late wife, Adrienne, moved one there 30 years ago.

The former beach-side cottage still has the feel of the ocean about it, with its sea foam green walls and tempestuous Axminster carpet that Larkin, a professional carpet layer before moving to Waikanae, laid himself.

“It’s a lovely area,” says Larkin, who became the caretaker at Waikanae school a few weeks after moving to the area.

Originally from Christchurch, the couple came to Waikanae in the early 90s to further Adrienne's dog breeding business and decided to stay.

Howard and Co/Supplied This home used to be by the beach, but was moved to this site in the early 90s.

Larkin had considered himself a “city bloke” until they moved in. The property was originally surrounded by fields – and there is still plenty of surrounding green space.

The Larkins were lured north by Pomeranian dogs, which Adrienne bred for nearly 40 years. Two breeders she liked working with were in Waikanae and Ngāruawāhia, so instead of sending their stud dog north when he was needed, they decided to move closer themselves.

“We never had kids, unfortunately. We just had dogs,” says Larkin. “[Pomeranians] are lovely little dogs.”

Adrienne’s Pomeranians were much sought after, too. Dogs from her kennels have been sent all over the world.

Howard and Co/Supplied The home was well-loved by its owners, Peter and Adrienne Larkin, for 30 years.

Larkin has only one little dog left now, Serinda. She follows him everywhere around the house.

“She’s my little shadow.”

The community is a friendly and caring one, and Larkin has close ties to it, with many friends at the school and in local businesses.

Even though he’d retired from the school, staff and pupils supported him when he needed them most.

Howard and Co/Supplied There’s still a touch of the sea-side about the home.

"When my wife died, they shut the school for a half-day so the children could come to the funeral if they wanted to, which some of them did. All the staff came, every one.

“That was a real honour, I didn't expect that."

It was the same when he retired. The school put on a special assembly in his honour, and the local community put on an event at the boat club – he had to make speeches at both.

“They told me I had to have different clothes for each one, but I wore the same ones.”

Howard and Co/Supplied The property is bright and airy, with lots of greenery around the home.

With a secure garden at the back, Larkin says the home would suit a family, because “the kids can play and you don’t have to worry about them getting out”.

He says you “soon tune out” the noise from nearby train tracks. The old State highway is very quiet now, too, since Transmission Gully went in, and behind the house is a retirement home which is also very quiet.

It’s got the best of the suburbs and the lifestyle blocks.

“It’s a peaceful area, really.”

Howard and Co/Supplied The home has sun porches at the front and back of the home.

The three-bed, 110m² home sits on 1104m² of land, which it might be possible to subdivide at the rear, as access is possible from the lane behind.

You might also be able to give the property a second access there anyway, as the lane leads to the local shops and the train station. With access to the lane, it’s a short walk to the Waikanae North Playground, and a short drive to Waikanae Beach on the other side of the new State Highway 1.

Included in the chattels of the home are some tools, and about “a quarter of a cord” of wood that Larkin won’t be taking with him, as there’s no fire at his new home.

The property is for sale by negotiation. The RV on the property is $575,000, however, the listing, which is with Sharalyn Fraser for Howard and co, says that does not reflect the higher market value.

Howard and Co/Supplied The garden is large and secure, making it great for small children.

Homes.co.nz does not give an estimate for the property. Properties behind Larkin’s are in the $1.08 – $1.19 range, so offers are expected to fall somewhere between the RV and the average for the area.