First Time Buyers: A cute worker's cottage full of original charm

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first-time-buyer friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

Kelli Isle didn’t want to buy another property. Then she saw the little home at 30 Waimea Road, Nelson, and had a change of heart.

Built some time between 1910-1919, the little worker’s cottage was packed with period style – from the old cast iron stove in the kitchen diner, to the rimu architraves and fretwork in the hallway.

"There were tenants in there, so we didn't really get to have a look around, because it felt strange going through people's homes," says Isle.

The tenants moved out not long after the 2020 lockdown so Isle, who bought the home as an investment property, was able to put in a new kitchen and bathroom, removing the bath and replacing it with a shower.

She also removed a big fireplace that took up too much of the living room.

Steve Hussey Photography/Supplied This little home in Nelson is seeking a new owner.

She didn't have to do much cosmetic work to the home as "somebody had already done it for us", but it was a "big job" getting it into shape.

"I absolutely adore it. We would only ever buy a place that we would live in ourselves. And we both loved the location," says Isles.

Steve Hussey Photography/Supplied The home is about 100 years old, with rimu features throughout.

A short bike ride from the centre of town, the home is walking distance from Nelson Hospital and Nelson College for Girls.

Although the property has limited outdoors space, Fairfield Park is a short walk away, as are several playing fields and Broads Fields. A short drive away is the Grampians Reserve.

Back at the house, there are three bedrooms, a separate lounge and the kitchen diner that could serve as a second reception as there’s room for a dining table and sofa in the space.

The dining room also leads out to a small deck and the back garden, which has a lemon tree and grape vine.

Steve Hussey Photography/Supplied The kitchen diner could serve as a second reception room or family room.

The 100m2 property, which is on a cross lease with three other homes, is fully fenced and private.

"We would love to have picked it up and moved it out into the country somewhere, but we don't have that much money,” says Isle.

Steve Hussey Photography/Supplied Lots of period features in this charming, 100-year-old home.

Now for sale for offers over $599,000, Isle thinks it would be a great opportunity for a first time buyer who has kids at Nelson Girls, or works at the hospital. The listing is with Helen Ruston for KC&CO Real Estate.

According to Homes.co.nz a neighbouring property sold for $520,000 in July, but that one appears to be smaller. The average home price for Nelson South is about $710,000.