First time buying: From a 'bit of a tip' to a simple first home in the country

This little cottage could be a perfect stepping stone onto the property ladder.

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first-time-buyer friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

It was just an empty section when Mary Stevenson bought 141 Rangatira Drive, Mangakino, in the Waikato.

The last home on the section had burnt down in 1972, and no one had touched it since. Locals used it as “a bit of a tip”, says Stevenson, and a hummock of earth in the middle use frequently used by horse riders to walk their mounts on and off horse trailers.

"Halfway across the section was all bamboo and up the back was all blackberry and other assorted stuff. So it's been it's been a labour, but I've enjoyed it," says Stevenson, who did most of the work herself, with a little help from friends.

"I even learned how to lay a lawn, but I've discovered I gave it far too much grass seed. But that's OK, I've got a lovely lush lawn now."

Stevenson, a keen gardener started working on the garden long before the house was even built – she wanted it to be settled and mature before the builders started work.

Century 21/Supplied The section at 141 Rangatira Drive used to be a wasteland.

For the first year, she lived in a caravan on site, and bought an old container to store her tools and things in. Her long term plan was to eventually turn the container into a studio (it’s wired up for mains power) and spend her retirement painting and gardening.

The container is still there, but never got round to the conversion – she’ll leave that task for the next owners.

Century 21/Supplied Stevenson had the home built to her design – simple, functional and easy to care for.

She knew exactly what she wanted in a home when she had it built by a local firm: "A very simple design, just a bedroom at either end and a lounge-kitchen-diner in the middle, all built out of colour steel.

"I wanted absolutely no maintenance because I'm an old lady now, and I can't be bothered, so that's that's what happened."

The 80m² home, with two bedrooms and one bathroom, sits on 688m² of land, most of which is lawn, and fruit trees.

Century 21/Supplied The living space is open plan and cosy.

Mangakino is “an interesting place to live”, she says.

"It has changed character in the 10 years that I have known it. It's a lot of holiday homes, now. But I think that will possibly change.

"It's quiet, it's peaceful and you can do what you like, when you like, how you like. The lake's just down the road and it's central,” she says. “I don't think a lot of people understand how central Mangakino is."

Century 21/Supplied There are two double bedrooms with verandah doors. The master has an ensuite, and walk in wardrobe.

By car, Hamilton and Tauranga are an hour-and-a-half away, Taupō is 40 minutes and Rotorua, 50 minutes away. The home is a short walk to the local shops, doctors, school, gym and golf course.

The nearest town is Tokoroa, with its college and hospital, a 25-minute drive away. If you want to save on gas, a bus goes up twice a day. There’s also one, once a fortnight, to Taupō.

For outdoor enthusiasts, there’s the mighty Waikato river, and three lakes nearby: Maraetai, just a few minutes from town, Ohakuri to the East and Arapuni to the north. Whakapapa village and ski fields, as well as hikes through the Tongariro National Park are just one and half hours south.

"People who wanted to fish or hunt...go off in the caravan, or the campervan or whatever, they'd have a central base."

Century 21/Supplied The home is set up for the outdoor life. The container in the background is ready to be converted into a sleep-out, studio or WFH office.

Stevenson had a plan for all that sort of lifestyle herself, but now she’s a little older, she wants to move somewhere a little less rural.

She can picture a young family here, enjoying all the freedoms and peace of a rural lifestyle, without having to farm, and within easy reach of some urban comforts.

"The primary school here is very good. There's a bunch of new teachers there, and they seem to be going ahead in leaps and bounds. They do a lot of activities.

“I'm so close to the farm end of town, you hear the cows mooing, and it'd be a nice place to be with your kids, I think.”

Century 21/Supplied The mature garden is filled with fruit trees. Stevenson got 30kg of plums from one of her trees last year, “and that wasn’t even a good year”.

The asking price for 141 Rangatira Drive is $595,000. The listing is with Chris Stevens of Century 21. The deadline sale closes at 3pm on September 22.

Homes.co.nz estimates the property to sell for between $535,000 and $640,000, with the average in Mangakino around $450,000.