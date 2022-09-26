First time buyers: A classic villa in the country, with a very modern twist

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first-time-buyer friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

There wasn’t a villa at 15 Pembroke Street in Carterton until the 90s. Before then, it was just rolling farmland all the way to the Tararua ranges in the west.

The little home was transported onto the property, and the then owner set about modernising it, with an eye for enhancing the period features. That included adding a funky kitchen and counter that wouldn’t look out of place in an upmarket Wellington cafe, let alone a private home in semi-rural Wairarapa.

“I know that when it was built the then owners collected the river stones themselves from local Wairarapa, so it's very custom and done with a lot of love, which is really neat,” says current owner Benjamin Moore.

"I’m not sure how they constructed it. But certainly, it's obviously been done at the same time as the kitchen was done because the concrete base goes right through the foundations to support all of it."

Sotheby's International/Supplied This is the last home on Pembroke Street.

Moore has owned the home for about a year-and-a-half, lured to Carterton as a good midway point between the countryside and the town.

As soon as he saw the house, he knew it was a keeper.

"The only reason I'm leaving is that I'm contemplating going overseas, as are many people now.

"It's got character, but it's very liveable character, which is what I love. It's got the grand, high stud, it's got the wonderful old villa feel, but it's been really opened up.

Sotheby's International/Supplied The house was moved to the section in the 90s.

He describes it as “very bright throughout, with very modern living spaces”.

“The bedrooms are large, it's got a large hallway, the whole entertainment area is just not how villas usually are. Usually you have to compromise.”

The previous owners also redid the cladding with uPVC, so it never has to be painted, making the entire property low maintenance.

Sotheby's International/Supplied The house was renovated with modern living in mind.

“The core structure of it is still a villa,” he said. “It's still got that grandness to it, but it's structured around this shared entertainment space, and that's what I really love about it.”

The home has three double bedrooms and an open-plan kitchen/living/diner at the rear of the house, which opens onto the back deck.

The garden is a good size, but won’t take up your entire weekend, and there is room for two or three cars to park alongside the home.

Moore is also full of praise for Carterton, too. For a start, it has a "younger vibe" than other parts of the Wairarapa, like Greytown. He sees more families, and says the schools are good.

“For me, commuting is just under one-and-a-half hours by train to Wellington, which was the limit for my comfort there and back in a day.

“But the biggest thing that's been great is walking to the train station, and that the train station is right in town.

“So you know you can commute without any driving, which is quite big for rural New Zealand.”

Sotheby's International/Supplied The counter was made from local stone, collected by the former owner.

There's a big art scene as well in Carterton, including the Carterton Events Centre, which is a large modern performance space.

It also has "a less touristy vibe", and more of a liveable focus than Greytown or Martinborough, which are tourist-centric.

"The options for dining at night with Balta Bar and Kitchen; there are actually places that you can go to now they're open till late, which was not the case when I moved there even a year-and-a-half ago, which is quite neat."

Sotheby's International/Supplied It’s a unique feature of the home.

Carlton is 15 minutes from Masterton, for more shopping and dining options, as well as the cinema and parks. An hour-and-a-half by car takes you to Wellington CBD, and 50 minutes via the Remutaka Hill gets you to the Hutt Valley.

It’s one of the last homes on the street to get fibre cables, so it’s possible to work from home. It’s also just a short walk to the local swimming pools and the supermarket.

"I have field views and an olive grove out one side. It's the last blast house on the row of central Carterton," says Moore. "Not being on that main road is big. It's wonderfully quiet at night."

Sotheby's International/Supplied It also has three double bedrooms.

The 161m² three-bed, one-bath home, on an 878m² section, is listed with Brady Bingham for Sotheby’s International as a deadline sale.

Homes.co.nz estimates the property to sell for between $775,000 and $890,000. The average for the area is about $705,000.