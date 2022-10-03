First time buying: Inside a former church that's packed with character

This little church was converted in the 80s to be a charming family home, with a mature garden and paddock.

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first-time-buyer friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

Even though it has a pitched roof and stained-glass, locals don’t call the little building on Raumaewa Rd, Mangaweka, a church – they call it The Lodge.

It started out as a place of worship, the first church to be built in the little central North Island town, nestled in a bend of the Awa Rangitikei, back in 1896. A Wesleyan church, it didn’t last long before it was sold, and turned into a Masonic Lodge.

“I was always looking all over New Zealand to buy, but I've always liked Mangaweka,” says owner and rafting guide Dean Griffiths, who shares the converted church with his partner Brooke McIntyre and their 3-year-old daughter.

“When the church came up, I was like, ‘Yeah, that's cool’, because, I always like to go against the grain, do things a little different.”

“A little different” is certainly one way to describe the three-bedroom home.

About two-thirds of the hall is in its original condition. Some time in the late 70s, an extension was added to the back of the hall. In the 80s, that extension was converted into a home.

McIntyre, who was a contestant on My Kitchen Rules in 2015, now uses the hall as a community yoga studio and workspace for her floristry business, Indie and B.

It’s also a “bit of a games' room”.

“We’ve got an almost-4-year-old, so it’s a big play area for her. We’ve got a table tennis table in there, and we've played indoor bowls in it in the past. It’s a big area with nice, original matai floors.”

Property Brokers/Supplied The front of the hall is mostly unchanged. The family uses it for a variety of things, including community yoga, floristry and a play room.

Griffith re-painted – it had “orange carpet and army green walls” – and carpeted, insulated, and added new curtains to the building.

“When I bought it, it needed some love. I think the carpet was original from the 70s or the 80s, so we’ve made it more homely.”

He bought the first part of the property – the church and a 800m² section – about seven years ago, around the same time he met McIntyre, who is from the Rangitikei area.

Property Brokers/Supplied The church hall has a lot of original period style.

In 2020, the couple were able to buy the neighbouring paddock, which wraps round the church section, giving the family a lifestyle block of about 2200m².

“We’ve got chickens and had some sheep – although we don't have any at the moment. We've planted some native trees along the border that will give good privacy in the future.”

There’s a flower and vege garden in the backyard – “We’re pretty self-sufficient when it comes to food”. There’s also enough space on the section to build a second house, granny flat or Airbnb.

"It's a great summer home because we've got the little front deck which gets set in the morning time. And then you make your way to the back deck in the afternoon, with the beautiful garden and trees.

“It's a real entertaining sort of house because it's got all the bifold doors and windows that open onto the back deck. In the summer they’re pretty much open all the time, you can see right up the garden and the barbecue is just outside.”

Property Brokers/Supplied The back of the building was extended and turned into a living space in the 80s.

Mangaweka is traditionally a farming community, but there is also a big group of rafting professionals who come for what the river offers.

“It’s a place where a lot of rafting guides have come – not to retire, but to hang out after we've done our worldly travel, and have families.

“The community is amazing here. Everyone really looks after everybody.”

Property Brokers/Supplied The home has great indoor-outdoor flow.

Added to the mix is “a bit of an arty community as well” drawn to the area in part by musician and artist Richard Aslett, who runs the Mangaweka 'Yellow Church' Gallery – the other church conversion in town – just down the road.

“I think the thing that we're going to miss the most will be the community here,” says Griffith, who says the couple is planning on moving to the Te Waipounamu South Island for work opportunities.

“It’s very easy for us to have play dates with other kids and parents because everyone is in walking distance. You can call people up if you're going away for the weekend and ask them to feed the chickens, everyone’s really good like that.”

The community also gathers at the Awastone cafe, where there are regular events like quiz nights.

Property Brokers/Supplied The three-bed home has two beds in the upper floor of the hall, and one below.

A “hop, skip and a jump” to anywhere in the lower North Island. The town is 50 minutes from the Turoa Skifield and Tongariro National Park is an hour’s drive. It’s 45 minutes to the west coast of Te Ika A Maui-North Island and an hour from Palmerston North. Even the capital is just a day trip away, at 2.5 hours by car.

“You’re on the foothills of the Ruahine ranges for trout fishing and deer stalking. You’ve got the Rangitikei river there [it’s just 800 metres from the property] – I've rafted all around the world in the Rangitikei River as one of the most beautiful rivers I've been on.

“In the summer, it’s an amazing swimming temperature. It’s good for families. The area is great for fishing, hunting – there’s something for everybody.”

Seeking offers over $549,000, the home is listed with Sapphire Beaumont for Property Brokers.