First-time buyers: This cute character home is only 80sqm but fits all the family

First time buyers: Consider this wee beauty in Christchurch.

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first-time-buyer friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

This cute three-bedroom Christchurch home has “felt like a gift” to its owners, but now they say it’s time to move out of the city to be nearer their church congregation.

Jess and Berne Dreadon bought the 80m² home nearly 10 years ago, before their two children, now aged 8 and 5, came along.

Jess Dreadon, a minister at Hope Presbyterian Church in Hornby, says she and the family “don’t particularly want to leave”, but moving to Rolleston on the city fringes had been the plan for some time.

“It makes sense to be among your people.”

The house at 9 Scott Street, Sydenham, dates to 1900 and is believed to have been built as a worker’s cottage. It was the Dreadons’ first home.

It’s now for sale by deadline of Tuesday – and while they’re hoping for a sale price over the first time buyers’ cap for Christchurch urban area ($550,000), they will look at all offers.

“It’s been a really special place for us,” Jess Dreadon says.

“It’s felt like a sanctuary for me. A lot of our lives are spent serving other people and it’s felt like a relaxing, really private space. The flow out to the backyard in the summer is great.”

Supplied The homeowners have made a few improvements to the kitchen, including adding a massive double-glazed sliding window.

Berne Dreadon is a builder, and has made many upgrades to the home over the time the family has been there.

He replaced a “tiny” kitchen window with a large, double-glazed, sliding window, relined the walls, adding insulation to all exterior walls, as well as to the ceiling space.

The couple have repaired the roof, upgraded the kitchen and bathroom, repainted throughout and landscaped the gardens.

Supplied The lounge opens to the covered porch. A fire was removed and heatpump installed.

They have added storage to all the bedrooms – something houses of this era are not known for.

Extensive planting on the 329m² section includes raised garden beds, a grapevine, blueberries, raspberries and many fruit trees, including an apricot, blackboy peach, nectarine, feijoas, apples and plums.

The couple put in brickwork for the parking area at the front of the house, replacing a concrete slab. They also replaced what Dreadon describes as a “crusty old fence”.

Supplied The home has three bedrooms, including this main bedroom.

Dreadon says she has loved the location, being so close to many of Christchurch’s amenities.

“When I was a stay-at-home mum, I could walk to the Botanic Gardens in 25 minutes. You can walk to Riverside Market, The Colombo, Ernle Clark Reserve ...

”It’s a really quick drive out to the beach. We regularly go to the Lyttelton Markets. It’s felt like such a gift at that stage of life.”

Supplied The house has a plain but tidy appearance from the street. The current owners bricked the front.

Real estate agent Jolene Eagar, from Mike Pero Real Estate, says the property is an “absolute pleasure” to market as it has so much character. She estimates 50 groups have been through in the two weeks she’s been marketing it.

“It’s not like a cold new house. It has so much personality.”

In her listing, Eagar says the interior has been “beautifully put together”.

“Open-plan kitchen and living areas flow easily outside, while the modern decor creates a warm and inviting ambience. This lovely home plays host to 3 bedrooms and a family bathroom.

“Outside, the large grounds enjoy a restful outlook, creating the perfect environment in which to relax and unwind after a long day.

“The vege garden, berries and multiple fruit trees is an added bonus for those with green thumbs.”

Dreadon believes the home will suit either a professional couple or a family with young children, particularly people who like the idea of being central and not needing to drive a lot.

With an August 2019 RV of $375,000, the home is being marketed for sale with a deadline of October 11. A homes.co.nz estimate gives an expected sale price of $525,000.

“I really hope that it’s the kind of house that grabs at someone’s heart,” Dreadon says. “You always think it’s worth more than the market says because of the memories you made there.

“That house owes us nothing, we’ve been so blessed by it.”