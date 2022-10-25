How New Zealanders are buying their first homes in 2022

WATCH: First home buyers Odessa and Shaneil tell the story of their journey to get on the housing market.

Buying your first home in 2022 is nothing like it was in 2002.

These days first home buyers are up against a lack of housing supply, increasing inflation, saving for larger deposits and a fluctuating market which makes the journey to home ownership seem a lot trickier than it used to be.

The rise of alternative options

But New Zealanders are a clever, creative, think-outside-of-the-box lot and in 2022 there are many other ways to buy your first home – including everything from buying with friends to shared equity schemes.

Jeremy Seales, a Westpac Area Manager for Mobile Mortgage Managers (MMM) says there are several key trends among first home buyers that have emerged in 2022, including more people looking into alternative options in their bid to achieve the classic New Zealand dream of owning their own home.

"One big trend we are seeing in 2022 is a lift in alternative avenues for first home buyers, like the First Home Loan and First Home Partner, both of which are gaining in popularity," he says.

SUPPLIED Buying a property with friends or family members its a great way to enter the housing market for the frst time.

The First Home Loan gives borrowers the option of buying with family or friends and requires a deposit of as little as 5 per cent. The First Home Partner supports New Zealanders to purchase their first home by combining a buyer's minimum five percent deposit with an equity contribution from an equity partner of up to 25 per cent of the purchase price or $200,000 - whichever is lower.

The Equity Partner is normally a non-profit community organisation such as the New Zealand Housing Foundation, or a government affiliated organisation such as Kainga Ora or some local Iwi.

First Home Loan price caps removed

The removal of house price caps for the First Home Loan has "definitely" increased the popularity of this type of home loan for first home buyers, says Seales.

"First Home Loans have been available for a while, but the removal of the house caps has been the biggest change that supports potential first home buyers," he says.

Restrictions to the amount banks can lend to Low Deposit customers, has also contributed to more first-home buyers looking to apply for a First Home Loan, says Seales.

UNSPLASH There are lots of new ways to buy a home in 2022,

Shared equity schemes and co-owning opportunities

A big trend over recent years was the evolution of shared equity to help first homeowners, says Seales.

Shared equity splits the cost of financing a home into 3 parts: Your deposit, the equity partner share and the Choices Home Loan provided by Westpac.

"Kainga Ora are today bringing to the masses what fantastic organisations like The Housing Foundation have been doing for a sometime but on a smaller scale," he says.

Another big trend has been buying your first home with the support of your family - usually parents, says Seales.

First home buyers looking to do that can apply for Westpac's Family Springboard loan, which structures the loan in two ways: co-borrower or guarantor. Check out Westpac's website for more information.

UNSPLASH The removal of house price caps for the First Home Loan has increased the popularity of this type of home loan.

Lifestyle changes propelling a new trend

As with so many things, Covid-19 had changed things for first homebuyers both during the height of the pandemic and the period following, says Seale.

"I think we have seen a number of first home buyers prepared to leave some of the major cities like Auckland and Wellington and move to the regions where prices were more affordable," he says.

"It also feels like the percentage of first home buyers has increased and investors have decreased slightly. As the market has cooled slightly it has allowed first-home buyers to actually secure properties, where previously they may have missed out."

Whether you are looking to buy a house with your friends, getting help from your parents or looking at another way to help get those keys to your first home, Westpac is there for you on every step of the first home buying process – however that looks for you. Visit www.westpac.co.nz to learn more or get in touch with a Westpac Mobile Mortgage Manager near you to talk about your options – they can meet you at a time and place that suits you.

SUPPLIED There are many other ways to buy your first home – including everything from buying with friends to shared equity schemes.

