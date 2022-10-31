First-time buyers: Waitakere 'lifestyle' property a short train ride from central Auckland

The Waitakere home has a quirky, rustic style that suits the location.

It was the sense of seclusion that lured Benjamin McDowall and his new husband Mitsuharu Hoshi to the little ’80s cottage in Waitakere City, Auckland.

Renting and working in the city, the couple wanted to buy something far enough away from the hubbub of the CBD. They wanted peace and quiet – without living so far out, the commute would become a drag.

They started searching in 2013, and found the bush-clad property in about 2014. They immediately knew it was the place for them.

“The section is quite large, it's got a little bush walk and we thought it would be perfect,” says McDowall, who now lives in Japan.

Barfoot and Thompson/Supplied Inside is fresh and open plan, with a wood fire.

“The market was already kind of crazy,” he says, but 43 Birdwood Rd stood out enough for the couple to push the boat out and secure it. It was their first home.

"We were working in the city, but we wanted to get out of there after work – really be away from the city vibe."

The house was still in walking distance from Swanson train station, just a short ride away from the city.

Barfoot and Thompson/Supplied The home has two double bedrooms, and the master – shown here – has a private conservatory.

The nearest neighbour is an older gentleman who lives up the back, with a wall of trees and bush between them.

“I think it’s a lifestyle property. It’s a place you enjoy, not something that you would (buy) for a year as a rental.”

For the couple, that meant being about to expand their little family to include two dogs, a cat, chickens and bees, cared for by Hoshi, who is a trained apiarist.

Barfoot and Thompson/Supplied There is a large deck area, and a little sleep-out or workspace.

It’s also secluded enough to have a fire-heated outdoor onsen-style bath.

“No one can see you because it's so far in the bush so you can do whatever you want up there. It’s a very private property.”

Inside, there is an open-plan living area and two double bedrooms, as well as a sleep out/home office/guest bedroom.

Barfoot and Thompson/Supplied The home is surrounded by bush, so you can’t hear the road, but is close enough to the train for commuting.

Freshly renovated inside, the home has a wood burner, and exposed beams. There’s also a conservatory off the master bedroom.

“You're waking up in the morning with the beautiful sun coming through. And it's so quiet up there, even though it's in Auckland, the bush buffers any of the noise from the road,” McDowall says.

“You really hear very little up there and you have nobody randomly visiting, no door knockers or anything.

“It definitely is different,” McDowall says. “It’s so hard for us to even get pricing around it because there's nothing like it on the market. It's very hard to compare things.”

The couple moved to Japan before the pandemic so Hoshi could be closer to family. McDowall says they decided this year that they would stay, so have put the home on the market.

McDowall says families with younger children might find the steepness of the site in some places a challenge, but it would suit families with active tweens and teens ready for a little more independence.

"A 10-year-old would love it, if you've got an outdoor kid, or if you want to have some outdoor space for your kid to play, it’s perfect."

The property is listed with Jennifer Birch for Barfoot and Thompson. Price is by negotiation.

Homes.co.nz puts the average in Swanson around the $1.1 million mark, however the market is dynamic at the moment, and it’s not clear how much a property of this type, which is not suitable for development, could go for.