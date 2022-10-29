Wellington first-home buyers pounce on affordable family homes, in defiance of rising interest rates

Tobias Otting, and partner Stephanie Woodlock, bought a four-bedroom villa in Johnsonville for “somewhere in the $900,000 range”, down from about $1.25 million. Prices on similar family homes farther out have dropped even further, as low as $530,000.

First-home buyers are snapping up three or four-bedroom family homes in the Wellington region for as little as $530,000 – bargain prices that were unimaginable even earlier this year.

Real estate agents can rattle off lists of affordable first home sales from just the past few weeks: A three-bedroom house, in Naenae, for $600,000. A four-bedroom house, in Wainuiomata, for $650,000. The aforementioned-$530,000 house, three bedrooms, also in Wainuiomata.

Those deals are indicative of a nationwide trend, with the median price paid for a first home falling to $699,000, dropping by $81,000 this year.

“If someone came to us last November with a budget of $600,000 to $700,000, they would’ve had extremely limited options,” Tommy's Real Estate Hutt Valley general manager Mark Coffey​ said. “Almost exclusively smaller, new build-type units.”

“Now, we’ve got a number of family homes on full-size sections, under $700,000.”

But as house prices have fallen, interest rates have climbed – leading to a delicate calculus for first-home buyers. In January, for instance, the average one-year home loan rate was 3.57%. It’s now 5.2%, and projected to continue rising.

CoreLogic chief economist Kelvin Davidson​ calculates that house price decreases have so far outweighed mortgage rate increases.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall explains how house price falls are making the market more affordable for first-home buyers

But the competing factors might effectively cancel each other out over the next year, he suggests – leading first-home buyers to “compromise on a townhouse or apartment”, or pull back entirely.

“That could well be the headline in the next year. ‘We did our sums on a mortgage rate of 5.5%, and that worked out. Oh gee, if they’re going up to 7%, that does not look good for us’.”

Tobias Otting​ and Stephanie Woodlock​ managed to buy a four-bedroom Johnsonville villa in July, after only a six-month search, locking in a 5.5% interest rate for the next four years.

Interest rates had already “started to skyrocket” when the couple made the offer, Otting remembered, leading to a stressful wait. He calculated that a 1% increase would have meant the difference between “living comfortably and scraping by”.

Otting, who works as a pre-sales consultant for CoreLogic, put the couple’s timing down to luck rather than insider knowledge. “We happened to be buying at the right time, where the market had dropped and interest rates were still relatively low.”

The Johnsonville house was originally listed for $1.25 million, but had dropped to “somewhere in the $900,000 range”, Otting said.

Tommy's Real Estate sales director Nicki Cruickshank​ said that price was still at the lower end for family homes in Wellington City.

An “absolute doer-upper” three-bedroom house – requiring perhaps $200,000 worth of work – would typically go for just under $700,000 at the moment. For $500,000, a one-bedroom apartment would be in budget, she said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The Johnsonville home has a backyard garden – perfect for the couple’s two dogs.

Today’s $800,000 home was last year’s $1m home, Cruickshank said. That added up to a good bargain, even with a 6% interest rate – about $59 more a week in mortgage repayments, she had calculated. “It’s not majorly scary like everyone thinks it might be.”

Professionals Redcoats listing agent Shane Brockelbank​, who sold the $530,000 house in Wainuiomata, believed first-home buyers were being driven to act quickly by rising mortgage rates.

“You’re definitely seeing more first-home buyers buying – that’s 100% true. If you've got a rate, and a pre-approval, you want to use it, before you have to apply for another one and your rate goes up by 1% or 0.5%.”

In addition to that, developers had stopped buying up properties in the Hutt, freeing up affordable real estate for first-home buyers, he said.

1 NEWS It comes as falling house prices, tough lending conditions and rising interest rates have potential borrowers nervous. (Video first published in July 2022)

Davidson said anecdotal evidence of a first-home buyer uptick was not yet borne out in CoreLogic’s data.

Between July and September this year, 539 households across Wellington had bought their first home, down from 703 households during the same months last year.

First-home buyer purchases across Wellington had fallen proportionately alongside other buyer activity however – first-home buyers made up 32% of all home purchases this year, compared with 31% last year.

That market share was consistent with the past six years, with first-home buyers typically hovering around 31%.

The data also indicated a similar percentage of family-home first homes compared to last year – 66% of purchases across the region this year, compared with 67% in 2021.

The long-term trend is downwards – 78% of first homes bought in 2017 were standalone houses – perhaps indicating greater stock of apartments and townhouses, or fewer affordable standalone houses.

ANZ senior economist Miles Workman​ said the housing market tended to warm up with the weather.

“I have an inkling that anecdote we’re hearing about more first-home buyers reflects those regular seasonal patterns.”

The average time a standard household takes to save a deposit has fallen about nine months since January. Even at 248 weeks, the saving period remains near record highs.