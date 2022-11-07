First-time buyers: Want affordable, no traffic woes and a view? Look south, agent says. 'This town is about to boom'

The house at 12a Kowhai St, Ravensbourne, Dunedin was built by the owner's brother.

Keith Campbell remembers his blackened thumbnail from helping hammer the roof on his parents’ Dunedin home nearly 50 years ago. He says the place has good memories too, but it’s time to sell up to pay for his dad’s rest home fees.

Marketing agent Viv Patrick says first-time buyers should consider Dunedin where prices are still reasonable, and where she says massive capital spending over the next few years (including the hospital, university, and a new ACC building) will practically guarantee house price growth.

Campbell, 59, was 12 at the time the house at 12a Kowhai St, Ravensbourne, was built in 1975. His uncle built it, using wood sourced by his father who worked at a timber supply merchant.

“It was a bit of a family effort,” he says.

“The section was purchased at the time off our neighbour, $120 for the section, they cleared it and my uncle came down from Hāwea, stayed with the family and got to work.”

He says the three-bedroom, one bathroom, home was a “good wee spot” to grow up in: “It just had a nice feel to it.”

The home is for sale by enquiry over $479,000.

With the Kāinga Ora house price cap for the First Home Grant in Dunedin being $500,000, this property could well fit the bill.

Patrick, from One Agency The Property Specialists, says this home, being “one owner and low ks”, will appeal to many.

The known history will appeal to some.

“The owner’s son has left all the handwritten specs and invoices for the cost of the build,” she says. “It’s a good solid home.”

Nudge Agency The kitchen is airy and light, with original cabinetry.

She says a bit of paint, paper and carpet wouldn’t go astray.

Campbell says he and his brother and sister are selling the home as needs must, however, that’s no reflection of the charms of Dunedin, where he still lives.

“It’s affordable, there are no traffic woes like the rest of the country, and it’s a reasonably safe city to live in. We get more sunlight hours in the summer than most of the country.”

Asked about the winter, he jokes: “We don’t want to talk about that.”

Nudge Agency The real estate agent believes the house could do with new carpet, but there is nothing urgent.

He says the house is “pretty original” and will need some cosmetic upgrades.

Patrick’s listing reads: “Open-plan kitchen and dining opens out through sliding doors to the lounge, which is an inviting room to enjoy the natural light and where you can access the veranda and enjoy the semi-rural views and a harbour outlook - which are sure to delight.

Nudge Agency The house retains many of its 70s features, including pelmets, great for light control.

“Insulated above and below along with a freestanding fire to warm you during the cooler months, plus a heat pump.

“Good-sized family bathroom and all three bedrooms have good wardrobe space. A must-see if you are considering an excellent first home or downsize.”

“Tucked down a quiet cul-de-sac, the family-sized yard is child and pet friendly, and with an established garden for those who have green fingers.”

Nudge Agency The house, in the suburb Ravensbourne, has a view over Otago Harbour.

The house has been staged for sale, highlighting its mid-century modern potential.

John Bisset/Stuff Forsyth Barr Stadium looms large in this photo taken across Otago Harbour

Patrick, who has been in real estate for 36 years, says buyers do not need to be concerned about overcapitalising. Although she does not normally predict boom or bust times, she says right now the Dunedin property market is far from a risk of crashing or even dropping in the next few years.

She says with the expected new capital expenditure in the city, a huge influx of workers will keep housing demand high.

“We haven’t seen this much money spent in Dunedin since gold rush times,” she says.