Buying your first home? Here’s how to put your best foot forward

The journey to home ownership is exciting, but can also be stressful especially in today's climate as there's more to navigate than ever before.

According to Westpac Mobile Mortgage Manager Dyllan Turnbull, the process need not be as daunting as it sounds. A lot of it comes down to being organised and getting the support you need to put your best foot forward.

"Quite often people wander into an open home, fall in love with a house, and then everything is so stressful because of the tight timeline," says Dyllan. "Come and see us early so you can understand the process and we can get it sorted. The best thing you can do is gather the information – the more you know, the better prepared you are. Put yourself in a good position so when you do find that dream house you're ready to go."

SUPPLIED Gather information and become as best prepared as you can be so that once you find a home you like, you’re in a better position to buy.

Banks will look at your last three months of statements, so having a clear understanding of your actual budget and spending is key. Sure, you might see a house that you think you can afford the repayments on – but if you're not currently equaling these amounts in rent and savings, it is a good idea to see how you can adjust your spending and saving to put your best foot forward.

"Hypothetically let's say your mortgage payments were going to be $1200 a fortnight and your rent is currently $500 a week, then you should be saving $100 a week so you've got the same outgoings," explains Dyllan. Nail that, and you're off to a flying start.

There's also a reasonable amount of documentation to prepare. The bank needs to verify all your fixed outgoings (that's stuff like insurance, rates, and even your subscriptions), and will look at any debt you currently have. Of course they'll also ask for information on the property you want to buy.

"In many cases if you give us the address we can organise the valuations, find out the rates, and get the insurance quotes for you, but sometimes we ask for a registered valuation. This protects you just as much as it protects us. It helps ensure that you don't pay more than the house is worth," Dyllan says.

SUPPLIED Sometimes the bank will ask for a registerd valuation of a property to help ensure that you don't pay more than the house is worth.

You'll also need to provide payslips or a letter from your employer, financial statements if you're self-employed and additional information if you're planning on having a boarder or flatmate.

"It's a lot of information, but it's short term pain. You could get all that done in a couple of hours and then you could be getting a house that's with you for years. For the biggest investment of your life, it's totally worth it. The faster you get the information to us, the faster the approval process."

While a 20 per cent deposit is standard, saving that amount in the current climate is not always realistic. Luckily there are several options available to help first home buyers onto the property ladder.

"Kāinga Ora is a great place to start, and they have some amazing structures that can really help out."

SUPPLIED Having people around you that you trust - a good Mobile Mortgage Manager, a good solicitor, and a good real estate agent is a great way to help you on your first home buying journey.

Chatting through your options with someone like Dyllan could make the world of difference to both the journey and the destination.

"We do this every day, we're familiar with all of this and we know all of these documents and processes. We're here for you to guide you through that process."

Westpac's Mobile Mortgage Area Manager for the Central North Island, Shelley Keill, couldn't agree more, and during her years on the frontline she's gathered her fair share of tips and tricks for successfully getting your foot in the door to home ownership.

Her advice?

"Surround yourself with people you trust - a good Mobile Mortgage Manager, a good solicitor, and a good real estate agent. Do the research, look at video clips, go to seminars, go online and look at different offerings and then get your preparation underway. Understand what documentation you need and get your bank statements in shape for the three months. Once you have all that in place, come and see us."

