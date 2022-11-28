First-time-buyers: Two minutes from Auckland's K Road, for under $900k

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first-time-buyer friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

When real estate agent Matt Kearns was looking for a home in Auckland, he approached it like a professional.

He wanted a home that would increase in value while he was living in it, that gave the best bang for his first-time-buyer-buck, and that would suit his lifestyle. An apartment in 23 Upper Queen St, where this week’s First Time Buyer offering is located, had all that.

"I've seen a lot of first homebuyers and one thing I've always explained to them is the first property is normally not the end property,” says Kearns, who is an agent for Apartment Specialists.

“With the first property the most important thing is obviously to be comfortable and have something that you're happy to live in. But it's actually ensuring the next step. If you can buy something that's going to have more gain, your next step on the ladder is going to be a lot easier."

Apartment Specialists/Supplied The apartment has a high stud.

The apartment building was built in the 90s, but before Kearns bought his place, it had been 75% re-clad and brought up to the current building code.

"I always wanted something that had been re-clad. People hear 'reclad' and think leaky homes and think, ‘that's scary’. But when something is re-clad, and it's done up to the new building code, it actually counts fully as a new build.”

Apartment Specialists/Supplied The 90s build has been extensively refurbished and has new cladding on 75% of the building.

That means the building comes with all the benefits of a new build, such as a building warranty, but none of the cost – it’s rare to find new builds in Auckland central of this size for under $1 million.

The resale value wasn’t the only thing on Kearns’ mind.

The apartment is near the future city railroad stop, Karangahape Station. It’s also a two-minute walk to Road and all the restaurants and night-life there. Aotea Square and the CBD are only a short walk down Queens St. Kearns walks to work most mornings.

Apartment Specialists/Supplied The master bedroom has an ensuite.

His two double-bed two-bath flat is on the top floor, and has an open-plan living/dining/kitchen, with a balcony and view over the city. It also comes with a car park.

It’s now time for Kearns to put his house buying nous to the test, as he and his fiancée are selling their home to take the next step up the property ladder.

The 95m² apartment is listed with Chris Donnelly for Apartment Specialists.

Apartment Specialists/Supplied The bathrooms are fresh and modern.

Also on offer in the same building is a three-double-bedroom flat – one of only five three-beds in the complex. It has a 92m² floorplan.

The property, on the market for $869,000, is listed with Axel Andersson for Apartment Specialists.

With the market in flux, homes.co.nz puts the average CV for this area at about $455,000. The CV for the three-bed property in July 2021, was $860,000.