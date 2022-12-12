First-time buyers: Auckland character railway cottage for under $700K

Built in the 20s, these little cottages were family homes for railway workers.

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first-time-buyer friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

When Steven Morris and his sisters bought this little cottage for their elderly aunt to live in, it was miles away from here.

The family had the cottage moved onto the site, in Parakai, Auckland, so their aunt would be closer to family, and did it up for her golden years. Morris, the family spokesperson, says she was very happy there.

"I love the little veranda,” he says. "I can still see her standing outside there waving goodbye as you drove away after a visit. That still brings back memories."

Morris thinks the house was originally a railway cottage. These little workers’ homes were built as part of the NZ Railways Housing Department scheme between 1922 and 1929.

Bermester Realty/Supplied This cottage, at 23a Te Moau Ave in Parakai, is seeking a new owner.

They often have elements of Arts and Crafts design – such as built-in furniture, wainscoting and exposed rafters in the eaves – and even some Art Nouveau details, such as fretwork and carved newel posts.

The Morris’ property leans more towards the Arts and Crafts-style cottage, with exposed rafters, and wainscoting throughout the house.

With a separate kitchen-diner, large living room, two double bedrooms and one bathroom in a 69m² building, it’s a cosy home.

Bermester Realty/Supplied The home is compact, but cosy and filled with period detail.

It has been freshly painted, with a modern kitchen and bathroom, but there’s still plenty of character in the little cottage.

“My aunt loved it when she was there – she had a few more gardens. So it’s not quite the same as it was.”

One house away from a reserve, and minutes from the Kaipara River, the home is a 40-minute commute to central Auckland.

Bermester Realty/Supplied The kitchen is modern and new, and opens onto the backyard.

Morris’s daughter is renting it at the moment. She makes the commute daily and walks her dog on the reserve and around the river.

"The commute's not bad from here. You can be an hour and a half trying to go from Titirangi to New Lynn some days [by comparison]."

Despite the family connection, and the fond memories, the family has decided it’s time to sell.

Bermester Realty/Supplied The home has two double bedrooms.

“We’ve just got to move on. My two sisters – it’s their inheritance too,” says Morris.

"For a beginning couple, or even a couple with a wee baby, it'd be absolutely brilliant. Compared what we had when I was growing up, or with my kids, it’s a lovely little place, and it's got quite a big section – the dog loves it."

The bus and boat shown in the picture will not be included in the chattels. However, if someone would like to make an offer for the bus, which does run and could be converted into a camper home, Morris says his daughter might be up for selling it.

Bermester Realty/Supplied The home is compact, but has a nice-sized section, with plenty of room for storing weekend toys.

The family is seeking mid to late $600,000s for the property. The listing is with Kelly Davison for Bermester Realty. Homes.co.nz estimates the property to be worth between $670,000 and $775,000.

The average price in Parakai at the moment is $795,000. It’s always worthwhile to do your due diligence, but that could mean this little cottage is going to be a bit of a bargain.