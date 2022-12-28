'It was this or live hours away from work': Couple work 50-hour weeks to save for a central Auckland home

Teza and Zin Htut are delighted to have bought their first home in Sandringham, Auckland.

When Teza and Zin Htut started saving for their first home, they realised fairly quickly they would have to slog it out to accumulate enough of a deposit.

The Kiwi couple, originally from Myanmar, knew they wanted to live in Auckland, where there was more diversity, and employment opportunity for them both. Teza Htut thought they’d need more than a 10% deposit to get a decent place in the heated Auckland market.

Zin, 29, works fulltime in hospitality, while Teza, 30, works fulltime in IT as a cloud engineer. They both took on extra hours to save their deposit.

"I worked part-time on Saturdays and Sundays, sometimes the work related to IT, sometimes electronics because I have an electronics background, even a couple of bar hours a week," says Teza.

"If you think about five hours a week at minimum rate, it's like 100 bucks towards paying your rent or your food - that means you have more savings. If you add that up for a couple of months, you get a few grand."

While Teza admits he has a well-paid job, he says he and Zin also worked about 50 hours a week each – sometimes more if the work was available. All while he was also studying: "Try to get certified, that means it increases my salary."

Teza Htut The property in Sandringham has been split into four separate units.

The sacrifice of time and effort worked. By the time they started looking for a house, Teza calculated that they had about 10% of what they could afford to pay a mortgage on.

They started looking in the outer suburbs of Auckland, and found large, three-bedroom homes with gardens and garages in their price range. These homes were “the dream”, but the downside – a long commute to his North Shore office – was too great for Teza to ignore.

The couple wanted to live closer to Auckland central, but knew that would mean accepting a smaller home, or an apartment, and a bigger mortgage.

Teza Htut/Supplied The unit is light and airy, with a modern open plan feel.

But Teza also believes “you'll never go wrong” buying centrally.

House prices in the centre of Auckland may fluctuate a little, but the trend for them generally is to rise, “eventually, just wait to see for a couple of years”, he says.

Finally, they found the property they would end up buying in Sandringham on the market for $760,000. It was a single dwelling that had been split into four units. Their unit was a two-bedroom home on the ground floor, suiting them perfectly at this stage of their life.

Teza Htut/Supplied The home had recently been renovated so feels new and fresh.

Recently renovated to a high standard, the home is fresh and airy, with an open-plan living-dining-kitchen, and two double bedrooms.

It’s a two-minute walk from St Luke’s shopping precinct and the Westfield Mall, and surrounded by great little local restaurants and eateries.

"We fell in love: It's a really nice place. Quite a beautiful house. We discussed, we negotiated and the next day, I made an offer.

Teza Htut/Supplied The home, on the ground floor, has two double bedrooms.

"Paradise [an Auckland-famous Indian takeaway] is nearby. It's a mini India-town and Chinatown, so you get good food. It's also right next to a reserve and a park." The CBD is a short bus ride away, as is Htut’s workplace.

Their offer, “slightly under the asking price”, was accepted.

They were supported in getting their mortgage with such a small deposit by mortgage advisor Brad Jones, of Mortgage Supply, who “made the impossible, possible” for these first-time buyers.

Teza Htut/Supplied The home, which is just minutes from St Lukes Mall, suited the couple perfectly.

Jones explained every step of the process to the couple, and was able to secure a mortgage for them with “a little over” 10% deposit.

The couple didn’t have any help from their families, except a “couple of thousand” from Teza’s brother as a loan to tide them over.

Teza says it’s no easier for the couple now they’re only paying their mortgage.

Teza Htut/supplied The property in Sandringham that Teza and Zin Htut were able to purchase with the help of a mortgage advisor.

"Not with the current interest rate, no. I could pay still pay the mortgage, plus the amenities with my salary alone, but the thing is you don't feel good if you don't have some extra cash in your pocket,” he says.

"It's hard work. But I believe that will pay off, because if you look at the housing market, after five to 10 years, you will never go wrong. One or two years, maybe you don't see much of a difference, but you will see over time."