Four sisters 'pushed' out of parents' house opt to buy their own

Sheryl Holdem and her sisters were being "pushed out of home" so they decided to buy.

Last year the four Holdem sisters, all in their 20s, were living at their parents’ house in the Christchurch suburb of Hornby. It was a full house.

And whilst all the sisters were looking individually for places to live, they were struggling to find anything affordable.

So, they pooled their resources and in July last year moved into their first home.

“Our parents gave us a push and it was a push that was needed,” says older sister Sheryl, now 30.

The original plan had been to buy some land together and build a home, but they were told that it would be over a year before any building started.

Not wanting to wait, and concerned about rising costs, the sisters started to look at buying.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Sisters Kirsty-Rae, Sheryl, Tracy, and Rebecca Holdem outside the Rolleston house they bought together.

The right home

Each of the sisters had an idea of what they were after.

“I just wanted a bedroom. With a door,” jokes Kirsty-Rae, an early childhood teacher who had been camping in the living room at her parents’ home.

Sheryl, a keen cook, wanted a kitchen that had a bit of space and a garden.

Rebecca, 24, just wanted a decent sized bedroom.

“I just wanted some space, I’m probably the cruisiest one of us all,” says Tracy, 29.

It was only four weeks before they came across the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Rolleston. Their eldest sister, who lives in her own home, had suggested they view it.

Supplied It was only four weeks before the sisters came across the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Rolleston.

It wasn’t love at first sight; for instance, they took a dislike to the double front door. But at 239m², it had the space they needed and ticked most of their boxes.

Money and legal considerations

They initially made an offer of $840,000 but it was rejected, so they increased it to $850,000.

“We were nervous as hell waiting to hear back,” says Kirsty-Rae, 26.

But the second offer was accepted. The vendors liked the idea of selling to them. “They liked our story,” says Sheryl, “[of] four sisters buying together and living together.”

The sisters had sorted their finances beforehand.

“We had some tough financial conversations,” says Kirsty-Rae. After all they agree, nobody really likes to talk money but when you’re buying a house together you have to.” They worked through a mortgage broker to help them navigate their particular situation and settled on a two-year fixed rate mortgage.

They also ensured they thought about possible problems upfront – primarily what happens if someone wants to leave the house. It’s something anyone would do well to consider if buying with multiple friends or family members.

Supplied The Holdem sisters have a (flexible) rule that they should interact, rather than disappear to their rooms.

The sisters had an agreement drawn up that ensures if one of them wants to leave they have to find someone to take over their room and pay the rent, in order to cover their share of the mortgage. And that tenant would need to be someone the sisters agreed on.

But one legal problem was unexpected.

“Finding the time when we could all see the lawyer was hard,” says Sheryl. “Lawyers don’t work after five or at weekends and it was really hard to get a time when everyone could see them.” There were many half days off work and juggling appointments.

Sheryl and Kirsty-Rae tend to be the most organised. They keep everything on track and make sure the group doesn’t miss mortgage payments or anything important.

Moving in

Over the years the sisters had all accumulated their own furniture and their father also made some for them. “Dad is extremely handy,” says Sheryl. “We are very lucky to have him.”

A keen woodworker, he has made pieces including beds, side tables, planter boxes, headboards, drawers and even lanterns.

Supplied The sisters’ father made much of the wooden furniture.

There is something he’s made in almost every room in the house. Having a handy father also meant that the only thing the sisters really had to buy for the new home was a fridge.

Still, there was plenty to shift on the frantic but fun moving in day. Of course, Dad swung into action to help them again.

“One phrase he used all day was ‘on the truck’…even when he didn’t know what was going on the truck. It made packing the truck fun,” recalls Sheryl.

“Then when we got to our new place dad would say 'off the truck' it was quite funny”.

That night they headed back to their parents’ house for takeaway tea late in the evening. Then back to their new place where they “just crashed” and woke to boxes everywhere waiting to be unpacked.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Happily, all the sisters get along together well.

Living together

“When we moved in we did paper, scissors, rock to decide who got which bedroom,” says Rebecca, All the sisters dissolve into laughter at the memory.

Day-to-day life in the house is busy but space and varied working hours make it all possible and the sisters get along really well. Three of them work at the same supermarket, in different roles, and often share the commute. They rarely jostle for bathroom space and eat dinner together every night.

“One rule is we’re not allowed to just disappear into our rooms,” says Sheryl. “We’ve got to have tea together and interact.”

“But that’s flexible,” chips in Tracy. “For me, it’s noisier at work, there’s a lot going on and sometimes I get home and just want to be quiet.”

Advice for others

The sisters hope that their experience of buying together will inspire others to consider it.

Whether it’s family or friends, if you get along really well and trust each other, many others could find a way to make it work, they say.

The sisters recommend potential group buyers think carefully about issues that could crop up, discuss finances openly, and find a mortgage broker who can help find financing that works in this situation. It’s also worth talking to others who have done it.

“We have nights when we just laugh our heads off,” says Kirsty-Rae.