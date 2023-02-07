First-time buyers: A 40s gem in Wellington, minutes from the beach, under $900k

This bungalow-cum-cottage in the Wellington suburb of Strathmore could be a real bargain in the capital.

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first time buyer-friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

Restaurateur Badal Pal bought a little cottage in Wellington’s Strathmore Park about eight years ago because it seemed like the perfect spot to raise his young family.

Well known for having good kindergartens and schools nearby – Scots College is only a five-minute walk away – and being a short drive to the CBD, the suburb is also just a stone’s throw from the beach at Worser Bay, Seatoun. Strathmore ticked all the family life boxes.

"When my two daughters were born, we lived in a small two-bedroom house," says Pal. “I thought that I'll move here because this is a really, really good house, with a very big section in the front, and it's very close to the shopping mall.”

Circumstances changed, and the Pal family ended up living in Seatoun, but Pal kept the quaint 1940s built bungalow as a rental. He spent a bit of time freshening it up and making it comfortable for his tenants.

Ray White/Supplied This Wellington home could suit a cashed up first-time buyer.

“We didn’t need to do much,” says Pal. “Just whenever I buy a house, we do change the toilet. I like a very good toilet. This is my ‘bad’ habit. So we just renovated the bathroom and made it nicer.”

The home is move-in ready, but there is still plenty of room for first time buyers to add-value over time.

It’s possible the home is a former state house – the three vertical pane windows are often a hint of state house origins, as is the tight pitched roof and size of the section – which means good bones, and solid construction. It still has some of the period’s best design features, including matai floors, and rare matai panel doors.

Ray White/Supplied The living room is spacious, and bright.

There is a central fireplace, which has been replaced by an electric heater – there is also a heat pump – but could be fixed, or replaced with a gas fire.

The kitchen diner is open plan. The third bedroom is off the dining nook and has its own external entrance, which could suit older teens, or work as a home office.

The 557m² section is flat – a coveted feature in hilly Wellington – and could potentially be subdivided. It certainly offers plenty of space to build on and add a deck or a sleep out. The driveway is to the side of the house, with room for a garage and workshop or a carport. Finally, the home has substantial attic space, thanks to the steep pitched roof, for storage.

Ray White/Supplied The home was built in the 40s and has native timbers throughout.

Pal is selling now because his daughters are growing up, and he’s slowing down.

"I'm quite old now. I need a peaceful life. I want to enjoy my life with my family."

The 90m² home is to be sold by tender, which closes on Friday. The listing is with Chris Barnes for Ray White Real Estate.

Ray White/Supplied The kitchen diner is open plan, with the third bedroom/office beyond.

Homes.co.nz estimates the home will sell for around $890,000, likely due to its location, proximity to the airport and CBD.

Despite the capital seeing a housing price drop in the past few months, the average for Strathmore Park remains high at $1 million, making this little property a bit of a steal at under $900,000.