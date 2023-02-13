First-time buyers: Could you live in this Nelson unit for not much more than $500,000?

This two-bedroom unit on Kawai Street South, in Nelson South, is on the market.

The tomatoes are dripping off the vines in Paul Butzbach's sunny Nelson South backyard.

The fisheries worker and his wife turned what was a “bit of a rubbish dump” backyard into a sunny, flower and vege-filled oasis, when they bought it six years ago.

They also gave the house a fresh lick of paint inside and out to create a bright, welcoming home.

While these little units are usually the places folks downsize to, it was a size up for the Butzbaches.

“We were living in a caravan,” Butzbach says. “This is our first home.”

SUMMIT/Supplied The couple wanted a bright, colourful home, and painted when they moved in.

It was the location that drew the couple to South Nelson.

While his wife is originally from the Philippines, Butzbach lived in Nelson all his life and knew the area well.

“I’ve wanted to live here for years, but there was never anything for sale.

“It backs right onto the Railway Reserve, so there are a lot of cyclists and walkers going past.”

SUMMIT/Supplied The home is fresh and ready to move into.

He has done a bit of work to clean up the reserve, too.

The neighbourhood was considered the most liveable in the top of the south in Stuff’s Sweet Spots data project last year.

Residents liked it for its great sense of community – some areas with lots of young families have Christmas street parties – and growing diversity.

“It’s a good area, very quiet, that’s what we like about it,” says Butzbach.

The Butzbachs are selling their beloved home because they’re going to the Philippines for a year, to sell properties the couple owns there.

They plan to return to New Zealand after that, and will hopefully be able to buy a new home mortgage-free.

The little unit has a covered deck – with a new roof – which opens, via a ranch slider, into the living room.

Inside, the kitchen/diner/living room is open plan with a high breakfast counter. Down a short hall are two large double bedrooms and a freshly decorated bedroom.

The unit is standalone, with an attached single garage, and is the back unit on a three-unit section.

SUMMIT/Supplied The home has two double bedrooms – this is the spare.

As well as the Railway Reserve, the property is near the Grampians Reserve, and several other green spaces for recreation and dog walking. The Nelson CBD and waterfront are also within driving, or cycling distance.

The Butzbachs are seeking enquiries over $549,000 for their 71m² home, which reflects the prices estimated for the two other units, and this part of Nelson in general. It has a 2021 RV of $540,000.

The listing is with Lakyn Allen for Summit realty.

SUMMIT/Supplied The beds were all put in by Butzbach and his wife. They are full of flowers and vege.