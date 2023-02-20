First-time buyers: Away from floods and slips in Sunnyvale, Auckland, asking over $600k

At first look it's your average three bed, nicely refurbished and ready to move in... then you see the stairs to the 'basement'.

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first time buyer-friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

The first thing professional house flipper Josh Grimshaw points out when talking about the house at 1/120 Sunnyside Road is the fact it's well above flood levels – a grim but important fact after recent extreme weather events.

It's also safe from slips, and falling trees, says Grimshaw, director of Haast Homes, an interiors and property company based in Auckland. He purchased the three-bedroom property from a previous owner who kept it as a rental.

"It's a good central location. It's good how it's on a hill as well, so you're not prone to flooding, with all the horrible stuff going on at the moment. It's not in a bush area where it's prone to slips either.

READ MORE:

* First-time buyers: Could you live in this Nelson unit for not much more than $500,000?

* Why this Wellington home with an RV of $1.03m could sell for just over $600k

* First-time buyers: A 40s gem in Wellington, minutes from the beach, under $900k

* First-time buyers: A 1920s mansion for under $800,000 - but there's a catch



“It was in quite a rundown condition [when I bought it]. So it's basically been fully renovated.”

Harcourts/Supplied The three bed home has a little added extra for first time buyers.

While the section is on the smaller side – there is a small backyard, and a lawn in front of the house – the home is 90m², with an open plan kitchen-diner that in turn opens into the living room. The living room opens onto a large deck with views of Sunhill scenic reserve and Henderson.

The home has three double bedrooms and one shower room with a separate toilet – all freshly renovated. But the real surprise of the property is the fully finished rumpus room/office/workshop/media room under the deck.

Harcourts/Supplied The home is open plan, with a view over Henderson.

"It could be a man cave, or they could put a pool table down there – they can do whatever they want to it,” says Grimshaw.

“Someone could have it as their own separate office downstairs, because it does have entrance from the side as well, you don't have to go down the stairs to get to it."

The rumpus room “just separates it” from other homes of the type on the market in the same price range.

Harcourts/Supplied The renovation is fresh and modern – it’s move- in ready.

On top of that, the deck above has a fully waterproof membrane to protect the room below from the weather.

"That has a 15 or 20 year warranty on it."

Harcourts/Supplied The master bedroom is bright and airy.

Grimshaw renovated – and priced – the home with first-time buyers in mind. The interior is fresh and clean, with modern styling that includes a fully glassed in shower in the shower room, and funky subway tiles in the kitchen. While the section is not fully fenced at the moment, Grimshaw will complete the fencing if the buyer wishes.

"Your only other option around that price range is a townhouse,” Grimshaw says.

“The pros are it's new, but the cons are, you're right next to each other, you don't usually have a yard and the privacy's very limited."

Harcourts/Supplied The deck is waterproofed to last the next 15 to 20 years.

New townhouses don't often have parking included, either. This home has parking for about three cars.

The home is for sale by negotiation, and Homes.co.nz estimates it to be worth around $615,000. The average for Sunnyvale is $870,000.

The listing is with Diego Traglia, of TV’s Rich Listers fame, for Harcourts.