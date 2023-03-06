First-time buyers: Asking over 425k in Wellington, but this little gem needs some work

This little unit coiuld be yours for under $500k – but you will need to do a little work.

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first time buyer-friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

Mike Allison was initially reluctant to look for a new house out in Wellington’s northern suburbs, but eventually, his budget dictated he had to.

After a year of hunting, he found the perfect unit: A 1950s-built, two-bed, nestled in the hills of Newlands. It turned out to be a “fab location”, he says, with easy access to the city, and giving a sense of being removed from the hustle and bustle of town when you’re at home.

“As soon as I walked into the first open home I really liked it,” says Allison, a chef now working in Antarctica. “Big bedroom, big back garden, afternoon sun, good view of Mt Kaukau. Five minutes walk away is a beautiful view of Wellington Harbour.”

With its easy access north and south, good transport links into town, and proximity to Johnsonville with its shopping centre – “There are two big supermarkets nearby” – Allison’s doubts about living in the northern suburbs were quashed.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Newlands is a booming suburb north of Wellington.

And if you don’t fancy carting all the veg home, there’s plenty of room in the backyard to develop a decent vege patch. In fact, there are a lot of ways to add value to this very reasonably priced home, both inside and out.

First, there is a slip behind the carport, that will need to be rectified with a retaining wall. Allison is in the process of getting that costed.

Once that’s completed, you could develop the garden further. The home already has a small deck, but a larger one could be added to wrap around the house, and create more connection between the house and garden.

Century 21/Supplied The home is in a good spot, with good public transport, and views of the city.

Inside, the home is live-in ready, but could do with some cosmetic sprucing and updating.

One of the cutest features is a little bay window seat with views over the bush.

The kitchen is accessed through an archway – those curves are all the rage at the moment, but it’s possible the wall could be opened up to give a more open plan feel to the living space. A lick of paint throughout, and you could add immediate value to the home.

Century 21/Supplied The home needs some cosmetic sprucing, but at the price, you can afford it.

At the unit’s price – buyer enquiry over $425,000 – doing some work is affordable, even if you have a tight first-time buyer budget.

“I’ll be very sad to see it go,” says Allison, who is selling because he’s “not 100% sure” where he will be for the next few years. “I really believe it is a bargain.”

Allison thinks the property would suit first timers and downsizers alike.

“I think a young family, retired couple or professional couple starting out. It would suit a lot of lifestyles.”

Century 21/Supplied One of the cutest features is the little bay window reading nook.

The home is within walking distance of Brandon’s Rock reserve for walking and hiking. It’s a 33-minute bus ride from Wellington Central, and 36 minutes from Johnsonville shopping centre. The nearest train station is also at Johnsonville, on the Porirua line. The nearest Hutt City line station is at Kaiwharawhara.

The home’s RV is $720, 000. Homes.co.nz estimates the home to sell for around $525,000. The average estimate for Newlands is about $820,000.

Century 21/Supplied The kitchen could do with some sprucing, but in the meantime it’s lin-in ready.

The listing is with John Duncan for Century 21. The home is available for immediate possession, and conditional offers are welcome.