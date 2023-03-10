I'm a first home buyer waiting for your mortgage distress

Serena Solomon and her son at Piha where they live and are hoping to buy.

COMMENT: The headlines in the Trade Me property section are markedly different from the height of the market two years ago. Gone are the “get in quick” or “this one will fly off the market” assertions.

Instead, I’ve started to see titles more like: “Stressed vendor says sell” and “Desperation = Bargain time for buyers”.

We first-time home buyers taste blood in the water as we circle, waiting to take our long-awaited bite out of the nation's housing stock. And apparently, there isn’t enough blood as buyers continue their war of attrition, waiting for interest rates, the cost of living and the spluttering economy to put more downward pressure on real estate prices.

For me, and I’m sure other first-time home buyers, those dropping prices are bittersweet.

As the Reserve Banks goes about pumping the economic brakes and engineering New Zealand into a (hopefully) shallow and short-lived recession, it’s hard not to think about the impact on very real, very human lives. Businesses will close, jobs will disappear, and, let’s be honest, lives will end. Financial stress is a major cause of suicide and suicidal thoughts.

“We see people who are already mentally fragile after two years with Covid and lockdowns and all that fear and uncertainty,” says Andrew Henderson, the executive officer of Dunedin Budget Advisory Service.

“And now we have a cost of living crisis and it is looking like a possible recession so it is definitely a tough time for our clients.”

Typically, Henderson helps renters and those on government benefits to master their finances, but lately more homeowners are asking him for help.

Financial experts seem to agree that those most at risk are home buyers who bought at the height of the market with a small deposit of less than 20% and who fixed their low-interest rates for only a year or two.

How can I blame them for acting on their FOMO - fear of missing out - that had them jump in before they were ready?

I can remember the sinking feeling halfway through 2020 when it was clear that almost every economist got it wrong when they foresaw Covid cutting the housing market off at the knees. Instead, as we all know, the pandemic gave prices a huge leg-up.

It felt like we were the only people in New Zealand who didn’t own a home (an emotion not grounded in fact). The home-owning dream seemed like a beautiful sunset fading over the horizon.

I’ve no doubt we would have bought if we could. However, residency issues and the banks' hesitancy to loan to contract workers (my American husband and I are self-employed) kept us out of the market until we finally got our mortgage pre-approval five months ago.

We have two young kids and were after a bit of a diamond - something around the million dollar range on Auckland's West Coast, which was hit hard by Hurricane Gabrielle. That's another bitter point: potentially picking up a bargain in those areas where house prices could plummet because of hazard slips that have closed roads and been the cause of dozens of homes with red or yellow stickers.

“I get particularly frustrated by people who blame others for over-stretching themselves,” wrote Shirley McCombe, the general manager at Tauranga Budget Advisory Service, in an email.

“There are so many things that can impact a person’s financial well-being; such as pandemics, relationship breakups, death of a partner, redundancy, illness and accident - we have no idea of their situation.”

Mental health and dire finances can also be a chicken and egg scenario, said Henderson. “Financial problems can lead to mental health problems,” he said. “When you have mental health problems, it can lead to poor choices.”

Bad financial advice is another key contributor. Jeff Elias, the director and mortgage broker at Futurebound in Wellington, can often tell when a homeowner has dealt directly with the banks for their initial mortgage.

“They normally have their loan as one big lump. They haven’t tried to hedge their bets [by fixing portions of the loan at different terms],” he said.

“They usually fixed for one year or 18 months because they have missed out on some advice.”

Carley Brunning, from the Home Loan Shop in Wellington, isn’t predicting too many mortgagee sales or homeowners who sell for a loss. Stressed homebuyers, like those making Trade Me headlines, are likely homeowners who are counting on selling their homes because they have bought elsewhere to upgrade.

Her advice to me is don’t spend too much energy wallowing on behalf of vendors.

“It’s quite a nice market for first-home buyers,” said Brunning, adding that buyers now have time to do their due diligence on a property.

Brunning’s colleague Nick Virtue encouraged buyers to jump into the market. “A low price but a high-interest rate is more favourable than a high price with a low-interest rate,” he said.

Hopefully, my eventual vendor and I can agree on a price that we can both live with.