First-time buyers: Young house flipper financed his first home by buying and selling cars

All the work has been done, and what's left is a chic, three bed home minutes from Taupō moana.

The house on the corner of Waikato and Motūtahae Streets in Taupō looked very different when owner Dylan Robinson bought it back in 2021.

Robinson, then 21, made extra money to pay for the home by buying and doing up cars. Then he turned his flipping skills to home renovation, and bringing the white brick-clad home back in black, surrounding it with decks to make the most of the region’s good weather, and sprucing up the inside.

He also turned the two-bed back into a three bed.

"Before I bought it was all a cream colour, with no fences and no deck," says Robinson, a builder.

“The roof was actually maroon colour, like a pink. It was totally due for an update and it was a perfect project. Couldn't have got any better, really."

Robinson lived in the home while he was doing the work. The first job he tackled was the bedroom situation.

Harcourts/Supplied The home is a chic black shade, surrounded by decking and new concrete parking pads.

"It was a two bedroom with one massive walk-in wardrobe. They had closed off one room. So I just changed it back to how it was originally."

The kitchen came next: It received a new splashback and paint. Then he turned his reno skills to the outside of the 80s-built house, adding substantial decking at the front and rear, and giving the space a bit more privacy, with a good-sized fence.

He finished the house off with new concrete driveways to access the separate garage and a car/boat port at the rear of the house.

Google Maps/Supplied The home was a typical 80s build before Dylan Robinson got hold of it.

The black exterior "just seemed to be the new thing" in exterior colours, says Robinson. It was also as far from the common white brick as he could get, to make the home look and feel more modern.

“It felt like it mixed in” with the surroundings more, he says. Proximity to the winding tail of the Waikato river was what brought Robinson to the neighbourhood in the first place.

"Probably my favourite part about the house is how close it is to the Waikato River," he says, enthusiastically.

"It's awesome. Just up the road you get to the river entrance where the river floats are. It's perfect to - boom - through there, jump on the river and do a river float. And if you just want to do a half hour- 40 minute float, you can get out at Cherry Island and walk straight back home."

Harcourts/Supplied The home has a fresh, modern feel to it.

The Cherry Island swimming holes are only a couple of minutes walk, as are the mountain biking trails that lead to the Huka Falls. And of course you're a walk away from town, the shops and the lakeside, “especially if you've had a couple of beers or something, it's not too far”.

"I'm originally from Ōhope. But I was drawn to Taupō because I love snowboarding and I love the lake. My family's here as well."

Harcourts/Supplied The home had been converted to a two-bedroom with a massive wardrobe, Robinson put it back to a three bed.

Having moved in with his girlfriend, Robinson has decided to put the house on the market. The pair are looking for new renovation project to take on together.

“I reckon it would suit a young first home buyer, buying with either his or her mates or a partner. Especially considering all the floors are laminate, so they're pretty much bulletproof.

Harcourts/Supplied Robinson flipped the home from dreary 1980s, to flash 2020s.

"Good for people with kids, or young people, teenagers. The younger first time buyers probably make more of a mess [than older buyers]."

The 88m² home is for sale by negotiation, and Robinson says he’s thinking of a price, “in the mid $600s”. The average for Taupō is $750,000.

The listing is with Lesley McNeil for Harcourts.