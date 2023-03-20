First-time buyers: When our tenancy ended, we decided to buy an Auckland townhouse together as friends

This tidy two-bed home comes with access to a pool and gym.

When Tegan Evans and Katie Hunter's tenancy ended at their shared flat, they decided it was time to think bigger than paying someone else's mortgage. It was time to buy a place of their own.

That was 2020, and it took them another year of house-hunting and “putting in heaps of offers” before the dynamic duo found the two-bedroom townhouse they now own in Mt Albert’s Vista Rosa community.

The home in a gated community made the young, professional women feel welcome and safe – it also had a couple of perks. Residence at the Vista Rosa comes with access to a shared swimming pool and gym complex.

“Saves a few dollars on gym memberships,” says Evans.

It was Hunter’s idea to buy at first. She had wanted to buy a house and realised that, together, the friends could buy something “a lot nicer than what we could do on our own”.

"Neither of us had partners at the time, or certainly not partners that we were in a position to make a 30-year financial commitment to,” says Evans. “Buying together just seemed like the best option."

They were “pretty lucky” to find the property, a private sale, on Trade Me. “It was a long, long journey to get there."

Barfoot and Thompson/Supplied This townhouse in Mt Albert comes with access to a shared pool and gym.

The property cost them $730,000. They settled and moved in, in early 2021, just before Auckland’s second lockdown.

The entrance to the home is in the kitchen, which opens onto an open-plan living/dining area. The living room has a ranch slider that opens onto a deck, with steps up to a patio that’s ripe for a green-fingered makeover.

Inside, up on the second floor there are two double bedrooms, and one bathroom. The master bedroom also has a small balcony overlooking the backyard.

Barfoot and Thompson/Supplied The open-plan living area is bright and spacious.

There were no arguments over who got the room with the balcony: Evans happened to have the bigger bed, so she took the larger room. The two do share the bigger wardrobe however, because they both have lots of clothes.

The complex is “so lovely and quiet” that it’s almost like being outside Auckland, rather than just on the city fringe.

"We were 22 when we bought the house, so finding somewhere that felt really safe, really comfortable and secure was super important for us.

"We’d looked at quite a few places where we loved the house but didn't feel like we would want to leave our cars on the street, for example. So, when we looked at this place for the first time and saw a gate and security cameras, that was a big tick for us.”

Another big tick was the complex’s pool and gym facilities. A swimmer, Katie loved having a pool just 20 metres from her front door.

"Sometimes it feels like we're the only people who take advantage of the pool,” says Evans. “That's pretty nice as well, it feels like we've got it all to ourselves."

Barfoot and Thompson/Supplied The master bedroom is a double with a balcony.

The couple pay a levy of about $4750 per annum that covers pool and building upkeep, building insurance and care for the communal grounds. The home also comes with two car parks.

The duo both work in central Auckland, and Evans is able to drive to work. Katie takes the train. The commute is about 20 to 30 minutes.

Closer to home there’s a little cafe called Dear Jane that the pair walk to often, and a public golf course, Chamberlain Park, where they have played a few holes (“badly”).

Western Springs is also nearby and Evans goes running there in the morning before work. “I always feel safe.”

The home is zoned for Gladstone School, MAGS, and Marist College. The AIS overseas school is nearby. Mt Albert Village and St Lukes Westfield Mall are within walking distance.

"It was a very, very hard decision to pop it on the market,” says Evans. “We absolutely love it. We love our neighbours - we've got a gorgeous neighbour who drops off fruit every weekend - it's just a really nice community.

“I think it's perfect for first time buyers. It's been like the most lovely place to live. I would happily rent it from whoever buys it from us next."

Now that Aotearoa-New Zealand has completely opened up again, the friends are looking at spreading their wings and seeing what the rest of the world has to offer. Hunter is moving to Australia in a few months and Evans is planning a big OE for later in the year.

Barfoot and Thompson/Supplied The second bedroom is also a double.

They are selling because they aren’t keen on becoming landlords.

"It would just be nice to be able to do all of that [travel] without worrying about paying a mortgage.

“For us it's just easier if we flick it off rather than renting it out. To be completely honest, it's pretty expensive to rent a place out nowadays, with the tax on it."

The home was originally offered at auction and passed on. They are now seeking $770,000 for their home, which has a 2021 RV of $750,000. The average for the area is $1.34 million.

The listing is with Karen Gianotti for Barfoot and Thompson.