First time buyers: 'Horrible 80s stuff' stripped out to restore cottage to its quaint 1920s origins

The owner of this cottage loves old things and didn't want to change too much about this 20s cottage when she renovated.

When mum-of-six Fiona Olsen first saw the little cottage in Waipukurau, she knew it was the place for her.

The little double-fronted cottage, probably built some time in the 1920s, was in a bit of a state and needed some TLC when Olsen found it in 2018. But with only one child still at home, she had the energy to tackle it, and besides, the home spoke to her.

"I actually sat outside it and said, 'that's my house’ before I'd even gone in. It was kind of bizarre," she says.

"It's in a really good area, just down the road from the college, and a short stroll to the local dairy. And I really like that side of town. It looks cute from the road."

The best part about the place was waiting for her inside: Hardly anything had been touched. The home was full of 20s period details, from the tongue-and-groove kitchen, to the wainscotting, built-in china cabinet and fireplace in the dining room.

PGG WRIGHTSON/Supplied Owner Fiona Olsen fell in love with this little cottage as soon as she saw it.

There was a little bit of 1980s decor that a previous owner had added, which Olsen was quick to remedy, but other than that, the interior is almost untouched since it was built.

"I really love old stuff. And I walked into that house and I just thought this was so full of old stuff, it was cool. There's something special about that little house.

"It was lethal when I got it, it was in a really dodgy state. Now it's perfect for the next person to come in. It's like a little old time capsule, their own little old world.”

The work Olsen has done includes putting insulation in the roof and under the floor, replacing the 1980s fire with a modern wetback burner, putting a new stove and rangehood in, and stripping "all the horrible 1980s stuff off the kitchen walls" to reveal the tongue and groove.

She has also rewired and replumbed the house, and put a toilet inside the house, as it only had an outhouse when she bought it.

PGG WRIGHTSON/Supplied The home was built in the 1920s and is packed with period features.

She also took the carpet out of the dining room to expose the floorboards. "It's got gorgeous floorboards.”

Estate agent Dianne Ogilvie confirmed there is still a small amount of scrim in the walls. While Olsen didn’t want to remove because it is authentic to the home, this fabric wall lining, common in the period the home was built, will need to be remedied by the new owner, as it can pose a fire threat.

PGG WRIGHTSON/Supplied Inside is cosy and vintage.

Outside, the home has been painted, and had a new roof put on the house and the garage. The backyard is private, thanks to trees Olsen planted to block out the neighbours.

"I love pottering around in the garden and just being outside under the trees with my dogs, The feijoa trees are fabulous. We're just getting lots of feijoas off them right now."

Although the cottage is 121m², it’s “very adaptable”. Olsen says they have had 18 people staying there comfortably at one time, when all her children and their children came to visit.

"We coped quiet well, actually. You can move things around to make it adaptable for however many people are turning up at the time.

“There's enough room on the back lawn and the front lawn to put up tents. And having two bathrooms is ideal because of one's busy, you can always get into the other one."

Olsen has a daughter and two grandchildren living in Invercargill, and her daughter who is still at home would like to study at Telford - Southern Institute of Technology, south of nearby Balclutha, so she has decided to put the house on the market.

PGG WRIGHTSON/Supplied Olsen tried not to change too much but replaced some older features.

"It just suits everybody at the moment."

She is seeking enquiries over $499,000 for the home. The listing is with Dianne Ogilvie for PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Homes.co.nz estimates the home to sell for around $550,000. The average for Waipukurau, which is 40 minutes south of Hastings in the Central Hawke’s Bay, is $640,000.

PGG WRIGHTSON/Supplied The home has a living room and a separate dining room.

PGG WRIGHTSON/Supplied The kitchen has tongue and groove walls.

PGG WRIGHTSON/Supplied There are three bedrooms, including a good-sized master bedroom.