First-time buyers: All the pastels and retro styling in this Mid-century cutie

This home was built with colour and family life in mind.

When George and Ann O'Keeffe emigrated from Scotland in the early 60s, in search of a new life, they ended up settling on the Wairarapa to build their home.

On a quarter acre section in Kuripuni, at that time a new suburb of Masterton, they had a bungalow built, with a large living room, separate kitchen and three bedrooms for their growing family.

Outside there would be rose gardens, a shed for the lawnmower, and plenty of room for the kids to run around. The house would be stucco, with a decorative scalloped frieze board. And the colour? Well, pink of course.

"Dad never wore anything black," says daughter Julie Madden, who was just 11 months old when she came out to Aotearoa New Zealand with her parents. “He just loved colour. So that's reflected in the house."

NZIR Wairarapa/Supplied HOMED: 104 cockburn street, masterton, wairarapa.

The colours continue inside, with a canary yellow door, and dove grey walls – the perfect vintage backdrop for a few of George and Ann’s cherished, vintage possessions.

In the living room, there’s a classic piece of Mid-century architecture in the form of a tiled blue, grey and dusky pink fireplace.

“It’s all quite retro,” says Madden. "Dad chose all the colours. He'd always been one of those people that, if I'd say, 'do you like my new hair?', he would go, 'well, if you like it, Honey, that's all that matters'. He was the same with clothes. Each person's individual style is their own, and they don't need to ask anyone else’s permission. He was a real character."

NZIR Wairarapa/Supplied Lots of light in the kitchen diner.

104 Cockburn St was a wonderful family home, Madden says, especially with its sprawling backyard. The neighbourhood was great too.

"The people who lived around us became our extended family, because Mum and Dad came out from Scotland, so we didn't have aunties and uncles as such. Your neighbours became your family. A real community feel.”

Kuripuni has grown lately, and now includes restaurants and a theatre. Central Masterton itself is only a short drive away, with more restaurants and a cinema, as well as other shops.

NZIR Wairarapa/Supplied Sunny yellow and dove grey make a charming backdrop for some vintage furniture.

Sadly, George passed away at Christmas. He was 90 years old. Madden is proud she and her siblings were able to help him stay in his own home till the end.

As the siblings all have their own homes and lives, they decided to put the family home on the market. They hope it will find new owners who will love it as much as they did.

"I think it would be lovely for first home buyers with a young family,” says Madden. “My sister and I shared one of the bedrooms and my brother had his own bedroom, so I can just see a family going in there.

NZIR Wairarapa/Supplied The vintage fireplace is a rare find.

“With both my mum who was unwell and then Dad getting to age 90, it is also set up so that an older person can live there comfortably."

There are ramps at both the front and back doors and handrails in the bathroom, with a walk in shower rather than a bath. And yet it "doesn't look like it's for an old person," Madden says.

While Homes.co.nz estimates the property to be worth in the range of $470,000 to $590,000, however the family is conscious of it being a buyers’ market at the moment. They are seeking offers in the low to mid $400,000s.

NZIR Wairarapa/Supplied The master bedroom is bright and airy. Check out the fantastic vintage bedroom suite.

The average for Masterton is about $575,000. The home is for sale by deadline, which closes on May 4. The listing is with Els Nagtegaal​ and Connie Stewart for NZ Sotheby’s International Realty.