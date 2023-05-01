First-time buyers: Rare chance to nab railway cottage cuteness with no work needed

It looks vintage on the outside, but inside it's a very modern family home.

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first time buyer-friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

From villas to 40s state houses, Aotearoa New Zealand has its fair share of distinctive residential architecture, but perhaps the most picturesque of them is the railway cottage. Take a look at 50 York St, Moera, in Lower Hutt, and you’ll see what we mean.

With its symmetrical frontage, decorative porch, and classic roofline, this place is like something from a storybook. Owner Nicola Hendry wanted to make the most of the cottage’s charms when she bought it about a year ago.

"A lot of the work was done. But because my expertise is more the design and the styling side of things, I just zhoozhed it up, to make it look cute."

Hendry is responsible for the distinctive yellow door, and the fresh white trim, as well as the timber steps uo to the front door – it had some crumbling concrete ones before – and the deck in the back.

Keith Bennet/Supplied The little cottage at 50 York Street, Moera, Lower Hutt.

Inside, however, the layout is much as it was when the home was built, some time in the 1920s.

"It has the bones of a really good house,” says Hendry, a professional property restorer. "Nobody had mucked around with the layout, but it has all been redone. It's all double-glazed, fully insulated. All the trims have been replaced but it's all sympathetic with the period.”

Keith Bennett/Bayleys The home has been fully restored inside, with double-glazing and underfloor insulation.

The home also “sits on a nice section” with a small deck out back that gets evening sun, she says.

“It's well fenced, so you can have a dog or kids out the back, but they can't go near the road.”

Hendry says the previous owners even left the separate dining room, giving it more privacy by adding a sliding door between it and the living room. It creates a separate space for the adults to sit after dinner if the kids are watching TV, or a place for the children to do their homework, while the adults make dinner in the adjoining kitchen.

Keith Bennet/Supplied The floor boards are original, as is the layout of the home.

"I liked that aspect of it, since potentially people weaken the structure of the houses by mucking around with them. It still has the really robust structure of a railway cottage."

Although she’s never lived in the house, Hendry says she has stayed in it often. She usually lets it as an Airbnb (“It does remarkably well”), and stays in it herself when she’s in town.

Keith Bennett/BAYLEYS The galley kitchen opens onto a deck, and has secondary access to the separate dining room.

Now, however, she’s decided it’s time to sell and look for a new project.

"I'm hoping that the person who buys it will be looking for that classic character look, but with all the modern amenities,” says Hendry.

"My ideal buyer would probably be a young, professional couple that might be looking to have a child at some point in the near future. It will be big enough for one or two children when they're quite small, so really nice as a starter house."

Keith Bennett/BAYLEYS The home has three double bedrooms at the front of the house.

The home is close to Woburn train station, and bus routes into the capital, it’s also in walking distance of Lower Hutt, and several schools. The nearby Moera shops include a popular cafe, the Valley’s best fish and chip shop, as well as internationally reknown Zany Zeus cafe and ice cream parlour.

Also nearby are two golf courses, Hutt Park, and the Awa Kairangi riverside cycle path.

Keith Bennet/Supplied The home has a large backyard, with a deck.

Hendry is seeking offers over $749,000 for the 93m² house, sitting on a 508m² section. The listing is with Megan Ridley for Bayleys.

Homes.co.nz estimates the home to be worth between $725,000 and $765,000. The median sales price for the suburb is $725,000.

Railway cottages are sought-after homes. In 2020, a railway cottage in Ngaio, Wellington, went up for auction. It had an RV of about $660,000, despite being described as “not for the faint hearted” in the listing. The sale attracted considerable attention, with150 groups going through the property, and 60 people attending the auction. It sold under the hammer for $700,000.