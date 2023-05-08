We bought a house through Facebook Messenger - sight unseen

Serena Solomon and her son at Piha where they were renting – and where they’ve now managed to buy a home.

Sometimes readers reach out to you with really mean feedback. Sometimes they say nice things. But, until recently, I’d never had a reader essentially say: “Wanna buy our house?”

A few weeks ago, I wrote a story with the headline “I’m a first home buyer waiting for your mortgage distress”.

In the story, I lament how, given the current downturn in the real estate market, our long-awaited first home purchases could come at the peril of someone else.

When the story ran, I was so discouraged. We – my husband and two kids – live in Piha, a beach town on Auckland’s west coast hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle. We wanted to stay, but after six months of waiting for a home in our price range, one that wasn’t a hodge-podge bach built by Uncle So-and-So, we decided to try elsewhere.

A cute white weatherboard home about 20 minutes away was going to auction. We could be happy there too, we supposed.

But the day after the story went live, a guy from Piha I didn’t know called Shawn McIssac flicked me a message through Facebook.

“We are planning to list our house for sale in your budget and move to the city, but that’s all on hold now with the cyclone dramas,” he wrote. “If our house is of any interest let me know and we can schedule a walk-through.”

There were a few problems: It was a steep section on a road in Piha with multiple slips from the cyclone, including one right next door. We’d also escaped as a family to Melbourne (for weeks after the cyclone we had no running water) so couldn’t actually see the Piha place before the white weatherboard house went to auction.

At that stage, I hated the whole process of buying a home. Right up until the last moment, it was a horrible experience that took years – saving a deposit, asking family members for money, getting pre-approval from the banks, and even the looking-for-a-house part, which I had thought would be so fun.

We decided to do our due diligence on both homes. It was $600 each for the building inspections. And we wanted a geotechnical engineer to further analyse the Piha house – another $500.

I put my journalist hat on and called the builder of the Piha house and basically interviewed him about its construction. It turns out, it was built in 2019 by a survivalist, a person who prepares for emergencies such as the demise of society and natural disasters.

The home has several retaining walls behind it up the steep slope. And – a major bonus if tensions escalate in the Asia Pacific – a basement that doubles as a nuclear fallout shelter.

Unlike the white weatherboard, the Piha house had a near-perfect building inspection and the geotech engineer gave his stamp of approval.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Emma Greep and Levi McPherson in their home, purchased through a private sale. (Video first published February 14, 2021)

Seven days after Shawn messaged me and less than an hour before the white weatherboard auction, we signed a sale and purchase agreement for the Piha house. It was exhilarating.

It’s true, we hadn’t seen the house other than a few iPhone photos from Shawn but it seemed well-built. It is in the beach town we love so we figured we could grow to like it (plus we put a clause in the agreement allowing us to back out for any reason if we really hated it).

And now, it's move-in week for us.

The story raises questions about the pros and cons of private sales. This one went smoothly, but not all do. Shawn probably saved $30,000 to $40,000 on agent fees and might have passed some of that on to us in the end price.

I asked him what he thought about the process as vendor. A private sale was “much more personal and enjoyable”, he said, and he would do it again.

“Pre-internet, a real estate agent was your only hope of attracting prospective buyers,” he told me over Facebook Messenger (naturally). “Maybe if you're chasing top dollar, an agent can help jazz up the listing and squeeze a few extra dollars from a prospective buyer, but that isn't a guarantee.”

It was a sweet, sweet surprise for us that the house was better than the photos Shawn sent. There had been no wide angle lens to make a room look bigger, and no clever cropping to hide something unsavoury.

Supplied Chris Harvey, from Barfoot and Thompson Milford, helped make sure Solomon wasn’t “falling into a trap”.

My secret weapon throughout the process was a mate, Chris Harvey, a licensed real estate with Barfoot & Thompson. He counselled us through the due diligence phase, asked us tough questions about what we wanted, and helped us draw up the sale and purchase agreement.

He was concerned when we first presented him with Shawn’s house as an option.

“Why are they selling? Why aren’t they going through established channels,” he told me. “It was about making sure you weren’t falling into a trap.”

Negotiating face-to-face can be difficult. A real estate agent acting as a middle person is trying to keep both vendor and buyer happy, Harvey says.

“If you have to negotiate price, it becomes very personal,” he says, which can create resentment between the two parties.

Stephen Hart, an agent from Auckland Home Finders who mostly represents buyers, finds that vendors who list their homes without an agent often have an inflated view of value. On the other hand, vendors might be missing out on far more than they are saving in agent commission.

“Auctions have been one of the big reasons for people getting a higher price for properties so you’re instantly turning down that option if you sell your house [without an agent],” Hart says.

Companies such as HomeSell offer vendors a middle ground. Starting at $999, Homesell has different tiers of support for those doing a private sale that can include anything from help with marketing to an agent handling the negotiating.

“Private sales are not for everyone,” said Chris Caldwell from HomeSell, “but plenty of people negotiate in their job every day, and provided they have tools of support from a company like HomeSell, they can do a good job and they can put that $30,000 to $40,000 elsewhere.”