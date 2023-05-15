First-time buyer: Get your Mid-century vibes on with this Avalon unit

45 Walters St, Avalon, could be the Mid-century first home you've dreamed about.

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first time buyer-friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

When Penkhae Askwith’s nephew, Wan, went to Victoria University, she decided to buy a place close enough for him to commute to school.

In 2000, she found the little unit in Avalon, in the Hutt Valley, a four-minute walk from Naenae train station, and a 28-minute train ride from Wellington (train) Station. What stood out to her was the amount of space they would have in the unit, despite it being only two bedrooms and one bathroom.

“The thing I liked about it the most was the conservatory at the back, because you get all day sun there,” says Askwith. “The conservatory is divided into two rooms at the back – and the other thing I like about it is I can dry my laundry there.”

With two extra rooms, it also meant Askwith and her family had a bit more space to themselves in the 90m² home.

Built in 1970, the home is packed with Mid-century styling you usually only find in architecturally designed homes from that period, including exposed beams in the living room, an internal ranch slider with a wooden panel, and a 70s kitchen in pristine condition.

Ray White/Supplied 70s vibes in the kitchen, which looks fresh and well-kept.

The bathroom, also original, is also in pristine condition. Overall the home is very well-kept. The home also has a large entryway, that could double as a dining room. It opens into the kitchen via a Mid-century timber door.

Outside, the property is easy care, with off-street parking and a separate, external garage. The conservatory opens onto a small deck area that gets all day sun.

"We didn't take the train or bus that much because we're retired people. So the good thing about it is, it's quite close to the motorway if you go to Wellington or Upper Hutt."

Avalon Primary School, and Kimi Ora schools are within walking distance, as are Naenae Intermediate and College.

Ray White/Supplied Mid-century features include an internal ranch slider between the living room and entranceway, as well as exposed beams.

The nearest shops are at Avalon, with one of the valley’s only independent butchers, a cafe and several fast food options, as well as a pharmacy and medical centre.

Just across the train tracks is Naenae shopping centre, with its Saturday Market, and the Trade Kitchen, one of the valley’s most popular coffee spots. The new Naenae swimming pool and fitness suite, replacing the one damage in the Kaikōura earthquake, will open in 2024.

Ray White/Supplied The home has two double bedrooms, with a ranch slider from the main bedroom into the double conservatory. and out to the garden.

Also in walking or cycling distance is Avalon Park with its playground, duck pond and mini putt course. Lower Hutt, with the Dowse Art Gallery, Westfield Mall and other amenities is a short bus ride away.

"I think it would suit a young couple. It could be quite nice for them."

Ray White/Supplied The conservatory gets all day sun.

It could also suit a retired couple, because the section is so easy-care, Askwith says.

The RV for the home is $580,000. It is for sale by tender which closes at 1 pm, on Thursday, May 25. It will not be sold prior.

Homes.co.nz estimates the home to sell for around $535,000. The median sale price in Avalon is $700,000. The listing is with Graham Robinson for Ray White.