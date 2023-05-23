'Tired of paying someone else's mortgage', I bought with my sister

Tamar and Roslyn Wells each have a partner but this arrangement suits them.

For some Kiwis priced out of Aotearoa’s real estate game, pooling resources can become the quickest path to homeownership.

And while sharing a front door and mortgage payments can put even the best friendships or family ties to the test, for some people it could well be the best decision they’ve ever made.

Tamar Wells is one of those people. The 33-year-old Wellingtonian, who works in settlement support for Te Ohu Kaimoana, the Māori Fisheries Trust, bought a house with her communications adviser sister Roslyn, 31, in 2020.

“We both rented separately in Wellington for about 10 years after moving up from Nelson,” says Tamar, who started her career as a chef before completing an ecology and biodiversity degree at Victoria University.

“We were tired of paying someone else’s mortgage but the market back then was not very forgiving so it took us a good year of visiting open homes and spending lots of time doing tenders, only to miss out.”

They eventually bought a 1930s three-bedroom brick house in the western Wellington suburb of Karori.

“Our budget was $900,000 but we managed to get this house for $840K,” says Tamar, who admits their wish list wasn’t unreasonable.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Roslyn Wells, left, and Tamar Wells get along extremely well, so buying a house together was not a big stretch.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Tamar’s love of growing things meant they needed a house with its own land.

“We were flexible when it came to the location but didn’t really want to compromise on having a garden because I love growing things, so that meant apartments were out.”

They were also keen on a single storey dwelling because of the earthquake risk.

“We knew that whatever we bought would have to have work done to it, so we factored that in too.”

It helps that the sisters get on extremely well and have similar tastes.

“Buying together was the right thing to do because we both wanted to get on the property ladder. We have a fantastic relationship and although it was a bit of an investment to get the paperwork drawn up, it means that if we ever fall out or, god forbid, something happens to one of us, we’re legally protected.”

Although their house had been reasonably maintained over the years, the roof needed to be fixed and some of the wiring and plumbing needed to be changed. Updating the kitchen, which still sported its original 1930s cabinetry, took another big chunk of their budget.

“The kitchen had the original meat safe and flour bins,” Tamar says. “We added new cabinets and a dishwasher because the house didn’t have one.”

While many of us spent 2020’s lockdowns perfecting our sourdough techniques, the sisters painstakingly sanded down a wall of high kitchen cupboards to their original matai and rimu timbers.

“There was a bit of YouTube video-watching involved and although it didn’t seem like it at the time, all that sanding was totally worth it.”

Ditto the internal doors which required the removal of up to eight layers of paint, including green, mustard yellow, and salmon pink that Tamar suspects was added in the 70s.

With the advice of a builder friend, the pair plastered the kitchen themselves. “We did a pretty good job considering we’d never really done anything like that before. We probably saved around $20K doing a number of small jobs ourselves.”

They filled the home with furniture brought from their respective flats, boosted by a truck-load of collectibles from their late grandmother’s Blenheim home.

“My grandmother died in 2019 so Mum and Dad sent up a truck of her stuff, including old dressers and kitchen equipment as well as art. It’s nice to have her things dotted around the house.”

While both sisters have similar interior tastes, Tamar is the one who generally sets the design direction.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Tamar Wells has filled the home with about 100 houseplants.

“I said to Roslyn, the interior vibe is going to be 70s jungle and she was like, what does that mean? But she let me go ahead so I’ve filled the house with around 100 indoor plants, as well as a lot of wicker. It’s bordering on a maximalist style but is very nature-focused, which means lots of plants and botanical artwork, as well as skulls and animal skins.”

When the sisters bought the house, the garden consisted of a flat lawn and rose bushes.

“It was cute but not my vibe at all,” says Tamar, who grew up rurally with a mother who loved to garden and neighbours who ran a hydroponic operation.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Much of the lawn had to go to make way for raised vegetable beds.

So out went the lawn and in came a food forest which, three years down the track, provides the sisters and their flatmate with around 70% of their food.

“We have fruit trees and a herb garden as well as raised veggie beds where we grow everything from garlic to beetroot and brassicas.”

Almost a year ago, Tamar dropped down to a four-day working work for her well-being.

“I wanted a better work/life balance so on my day off I like to spend time in the garden.”

She also devotes time to being a trustee for FirstMate, an organisation focused on improving the well-being of those working in the fishing industry.

“It’s about changing that ‘harden up, she’ll be right’ attitude we have in New Zealand, about supporting those who go out on the sea with their physical, mental, financial, social and cultural well-being.”

Both Tamar and Roslyn have partners but currently have no intention of changing their living arrangement.

“For starters, it’s not a good time to sell right now. But we both have a dream of owning a lifestyle block so while it might not be with each other, we’d love to have some land, keep chickens and grow more of our food, so that’s the ultimate aim.”

While their arrangement has worked well, Tamar urges anyone considering pooling resources with family or friends to buy a property to ensure they have all the paperwork completed first.

“Nothing might go wrong, but my motto is plan for the worst and live your best. And when house-hunting, don’t forget that no house is perfect - it doesn’t have to be because it’s your first home. But it will be your roof over your head and it’s a start.”