First-time buyers: Mid-century Christchurch gem, with double garage, garden for under $650k

There aren’t many other houses like this one in the neighbourhood.

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first time buyer-friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

This Mid-century gem stands out next to the more pedestrian single-storey bungalows of Parnwell St, in Burwood, Christchurch.

Built some time in the 60s, the home sits up above a double garage, making it one of the tallest homes on the street. (The garage also extends back under the house to offer loads of storage, or space for a workshop). But what really packs in the berm appeal is a balcony spanning the entire front of the house, six tall, asymmetrical windows, and that classic 60s gull wing roofline.

As with any home of that era, there are things people might wish to change,” says estate agent Alister Anderson, who the owners asked to speak to Stuff on their behalf. “But it was remediated by the previous owner as far as EQC work goes and all the engineering documentation is available for the next buyer."

Having all that documentation will make things easier when it comes to talking to a bank, and later to get house insurance.

Harcourts/Supplied There’s a second sitting room, (or grand entrance).

As well as ensuring the structure was in good order, the work included putting in a new bathroom and kitchen.

There’s not a lot of Mid-century design left inside. The decoration is now quite basic, ready for you to put your mark on, or to enhance with some vintage furniture and colour – a little turquoise paint in that bathroom, or some burnt orange in the kitchen would hark back to the period nicely.

"We've just priced it very, very sensibly," says Anderson. "It's a wonderful style, and I believe it's going to be an excellent first home for someone at just a bit over $600,000."

Harcourts/Supplied The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows in classic 60s style.

The new buyer will certainly get plenty of bang for their buck. The home has three bedrooms, a lounge with double height ceiling, and a separate kitchen/diner. There’s also a fourth room, which the front door opens into, and which the family use as a second sitting room. This is the domain of their grandfather, who also lives with them.

“I would call this a workroom, or hobbies room, even a study, but it’s not a bedroom, because of the front door. It’s good to have.”

Harcourts/Supplied The kitchen is new, and has a double height ceiling.

As well as all the space inside, there is plenty of space outside as the home sits on a decent sized section. For the same price as a new townhouse, with no garden and possibly no parking, you get a lawn, a balcony and what was once a sizeable vege patch, and which could easily be converted back to that use.

You’re also in walking distance from Donnell Sports Park, and a short bike ride from Marine Parade and the beach at Waimairi, via the Travis Wetland Nature Heritage Park.

Harcourts/Supplied The home has three bedrooms.

Central Christchurch is just 18 minutes away by car. The home is “very, very handy” to travel north, as it’s close to the Northern Corridor, and the ring roads.

"It's great value. The remediation has made it a better home."

Harcourts/Supplied For the price of a townhouse with no garden, you get this.

The family is seeking $625,000 for the 597m² property, which has an RV of $670,000. Homes.co.nz estimates the home is worth about $680,000, which makes it a real bargain.

The listing is with Alister Anderson for Harcourts Christchurch.