First-time buyers: Want a home at 2013 prices? You can buy for under $500k, but you're going to have to move south

This little cottage is for sale at 2013 prices. It's fully renovated and ready to move into.

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first time buyer-friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

Southland home owner Cassie Dew was “looking for a sanctuary” when she found the cottage at 139 Newcastle St in Windsor, Waiōpai/Invercargill. She had just separated from her partner and wanted “somewhere beautiful and low maintenance” for herself and her two cats.

The home, which sits on a small, tidy 478m² section with lawns and gardens, had been owned by a young couple and “the upkeep was immaculate”. The private and low maintenance backyard was perfect for her, and the sweet little house, with its modern-yet-period inspired interior was the dream.

“I have always had a love of character homes: The history, the work, renovations and restoration,” says Dew, who now lives in Australia. “I loved the originality of the property with the modern twist. The whole place was aesthetic.”

There are plenty of period features still in the home, such has subway tiles in the kitchen, batten and board ceilings, and original timber trims of the windows. In the living room, the original fireplace has been replaced by a woodburner, although the surrounds are still in place. There is an original coal fireplace and surround in the master bedroom, although it’s no longer in use.

Bayleys/Supplied 139 Newcastle St, Windsor, Invercargill, has a lot of charm.

The bathroom is all about the arts and crafts style of the home, with a clawfoot tub, floor to ceiling subway tiles, and tongue-and-groove timber.

The house was already renovated, when Dew moved in, however she added insulation and brought the home up to healthy homes standards. She also made some changes to the backyard.

“I enjoyed warm days on the grass outside with friends and cold days inside in front of the incredible fire,” says Dew. “Also, the location was a big factor for me. Quiet, sleepy suburb within walking distance to everything needed.”

Bayleys/Supplied The home has been fully renovated, up to the Healthy Homes standard.

Windsor is about a five minute drive from the centre of town. The house is also only about 15 minute walk from the Queen’s Drive entrance to Queen’s Park, next to the Aviary.

“Invercargill is a beautiful wee city,” says Dew. “There’s plenty to explore in Southland itself.”

The Catlins are about an hour and a half away by car, and the Ferry to from Bluff to Rakiura/Stewart Island is only 20 minutes away. Closer to home there’s scenic Oreti beach, and Hatch’s Hill look out with views over the inlet.

Bayleys/Supplied The home has a wood burning fireplace, for cosy Southern nights.

The region is well known around the world for outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing – both in the sea and rivers, hunting and skiing. And don’t forget the Bluff Oyster Fest, which is tipped to be returning next May.

“We really have a secret beauty down here, it's the best of both worlds with loads of activities to suit everyone's needs, but the peacefulness of a smaller city so not as much traffic,” says listing agent Leanne Sutherland, of Bayleys Southland Real Estate, who is managing the listing with Dave Robinson.

“With world class facilities such as Stadium Southland, ILT velodrome, Splash Palace swimming pool; Queens Park is the heart of Invercargill, we have a new inner city with loads of development going on and new shops popping up. As a born and bred Southlander there is nowhere in the world, I would rather be.”

Bayleys/Supplied The kitchen diner has a fresh, modern look.

Dew thinks the home would suit A single person jut setting out on their own, but could also suit a young family.

She is seeking offers over $450,000 for the two-bed, 100m³ property.

Compared to prices in other main centres, it’s a steal. On Trade Me, there are no negotiable two bedroom, standalone properties in that price range on offer in Wellington, although there are a couple coming up for Auction, both of which will require some renovation.

Bayleys/Supplied The home has two bedrooms, with lots of period charm.

In Wellington, there are a couple of properties that match, for sale by deadline, but they are all a fair distance from Wellington CBD, with several being as far afield as the Wairarapa. The closest would be in Stokes Valley, north of Wellington and a half hour commute, which homes.co.nz estimates to sell for about $500,000.

In Christchurch, there’s a freehold townhouse that has been freshly renovated for $475,000, but without the large garden.

Homes.co.nz estimates 139 Newcastle St to sell for about $490,000. The median price for Windsor is $525,000, making this little cottage a bit of a bargain for Invercargill.