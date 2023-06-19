First-time buyers: This little cottage was inspired by a bathroom appliance

Lizzie Armstrong had always been drawn to blue houses, but the inspiration to paint her Tawa cottage aquamarine blue and dove grey came from an unusual place.

Combined with the fire-engine red glass panelled front door, the effect is like something from a childrens’ picture book, bright, charming and inviting.

Armstrong and her husband, Christopher Johnson, had been looking for a place to rent after they “fled” their Edmont St, Wellington, home in the wake of the earthquakes. They hadn’t been planning on buying, but when they saw the little cottage they decided to take a chance. It was white and sage green then, but that didn’t last long.

"That particular grey and particular blue was inspired by my electric toothbrush, those are tones I was going for,” says Armstrong.

“I love a red door as well, red and blue go together beautifully. I've always been drawn to blue houses for some reason. I don't know why, I didn't grow up in one."

HARCOURTS/Supplied This little cottage used to be a dull white and sage green. Look at it now.

She did, however grow up in Tawa, which she describes as convenient and easy to live in. The home is about five minutes walk from Linden /Tawa train station. From there it’s a 29-minute train ride to Wellington.

It’s a short walk around the block to Linden Park, and a five-minute car ride takes you to Spicer Botanical reserve and Colonial Knob Scenic Reserve. Outlet City is a ten-minute drive south, while Porirua Mall and the surrounding shops are seven minutes north.

HARCOURTS/Supplied The home has fresh white walls to maximise the sense of space.

"Linden has a little village with some shops. It's got a lovely new coffee cart and little cafe called Little Spoon that's just opened. It's evolved quite a lot since we bought. It's just a 20-minute walk to Tawa village, and a short walk to the pool as well.

"It was really great when I was home with little children. Going for walks with them has been super easy."

The home sits on a 468m² section, and has three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a separate dining room, which opens onto the backyard.

It’s not clear what period the house is. The records say the home was built in the 1940s, however it has some much older-style period features, such as the exposed eves on the outside of the house, and a stunning coffered ceiling in the tongue-and-groove walled living room, which were features of Arts and Crafts-style homes.

HARCOURTS/Supplied Period features, like the timber coffered ceiling, have been preserved.

Whatever the age of the home, Armstrong and her husband aimed to preserve and enhance the period features when they renovated it.

"In terms of striking character features, that [coffered ceiling] is probably the main original one. We put back stuff that was period correct, deeper skirtings and architraves, just adding that texture."

HARCOURTS/Supplied The dining room opens out to the back yard.

The couple put in a new shower not long after moving in, and then a couple of years later they ripped out the bathroom and replaced it, continuing the theme with eggshell blue walls and Cararra mouldings. They also gutted the front bedroom and added more mouldings, and "a very lovely Bastian wardrobe".

"CJ, my husband, built a new bench top in the kitchen, and salvaged some cupboards,” says Armstrong.

“It's pretty much been a mend or make do where we can project but we have done some more extravagant additions where it was kind of important to us."

She still thinks there’s plenty of room for the next owner to add something to the property – there’s scope to add a deck or patio to the good-sized backyard, and you could even extend the back of the house into the garden to create a larger kitchen diner and laundry – but whoever comes next will be getting a period home that’s ready to move into.

HARCOURTS/Supplied The main bedroom has a Bastian wardrobe.

It would definitely suit a first-time buyer “size-wise”.

"I think it's perfect. It was for us. It's just a bit more of a squish, now that we've got two rather rambunctious boys. But we still love it and we are leaving with a heavy heart."

HARCOURTS/Supplied The bathroom has been freshly renovated.

The family has found a new place in Masterton, where CJ is from originally, and their “feet are pointed towards the door”, so Armstrong says they’re “pretty open-minded” about the price the house will fetch.

Homes.co.nz estimates the property will sell for about $730,000. The median for Tawa is $810,000, making this property a very pretty bargain.

HARCOURTS/Supplied The backyard is ripe for a deck or patio area.

The home is for sale by tender, which closes on June 28. The listing is managed by Lauren Moult for Harcourts.