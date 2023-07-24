First-time buyers: Is this the perfect carefree option?

The Rose Drive development is meant to look like a neighbourhood, rather than just another new development.

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first-time buyer-friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

When Mosgiel-based developer Craig Mitchell was given the opportunity to buy a paddock in Concord, Dunedin, he hatched a wild idea.

Instead of just plonking a bunch of cookie cutter homes on the section, as so many developers seemed to do, why not create a whole new neighbourhood?

The section would become Rose Drive, which includes a slope of hillside, and a large swathe of flat land that leads up to the creek running alongside Winifred St. One end of the property was bounded by Main Street and SH1, at the other end, more farmland.

"When we first bought the land, we were told we could do 24 sections, but I didn't want to make the sections too small and cram them in,” says Mitchell. "Rather than being greedy and capitalising on more sections, I just wanted to make it simple, on the flat, and just split it into 14 -odd sections."

Mitchell describes another subdivision where the homes are so close there could be seven different neighbours looking into your home – "You're living in a goldfish bowl" – he didn’t want that for this development.

Tall Poppy/Supplied Rose Drove duplex homes are compact starter homes, with a bit of section – low maintenance, ready to move in.

In the Rose Drive neighbourhood, there's more privacy, thanks to larger sections, and "a lot of established trees and bushes” remaining form the sections paddock days, as well a new planting up the hill, which will not be built on, and belongs to the adjacent new builds.

There are three or four different designs, and styles of home on the development too, to avoid the cookie cutter feel. Mitchell wanted each home to have family appeal. Even the name of the new drive has family at its heart, Rose Drive is named after Mitchell’s grandmother, Rosemary, and daughter, Rosie.

Tall Poppy/Supplied The duplexes are compact, but low-maintenance, easy-care homes.

The larger sections have three-bed and two-bed stand-alone homes on them, while at the heart of the development is a duplex of two two-bed homes separated by garages.

7A Rose Drive, is a two-bed, 89m² home sitting on a 509m² section, including a slice of hillside, and an internal garage.

"Buying a paddock and then doing the subdivision, we were getting it a lot cheaper than just buying a section straight off the market, so we've managed to keep the price down,” says Mitchell.

"What we purposely did through landscaping and design was to try not to have them looking all the same. So they're different colours, different fences, different landscaping. And I think each one is unique in its own right with its own characteristics."

Tall Poppy/Supplied The kitchen has Westinghouse appliances.

The decor inside 7A is simple, clean and fresh, ready for the new owner to make their mark on the property. The home is insulated, double-glazed and has a heat pump. The kitchen has a new Westinghouse oven and dishwasher. The bedrooms have built-in wardrobes. The bathroom lacks a bath, but has a large shower. There’s a sink in the garage, with room for a laundry.

"There is potential to actually go up that hill a little bit and build a little patio or sun deck. You're more elevated. You get the sun you get the views."

Tall Poppy/Supplied The home has two double bedrooms.

Interest in the neighbourhood has been high. There were 41 groups through during the first open home weekend, Mitchell says. "We had a coffee cart here as well. It was a big promotion, opened up all the houses and people just wandered in."

Mitchell is seeking offers over $620,000 for 7a Rose Drive, which keeps it eligible for government subsidies, being under the first-time buyers’ cap for new builds in the Dunedin area ($675,000).

The listing is with Leona Munroe for Tall Poppy.

Tall Poppy/Supplied Each section has a patio and private garden.

According to Homes.co.nz, the median for Concord is about $515,000, making these some of the more expensive homes in the area, however, they are low maintenance, and come with a 10-year warranty, as prescribed in the Building Act.