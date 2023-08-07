First-time buyers: A view of the Sky Tower for under $500k

It's 37-minute bike ride from Queen's Wharf, and 13 minutes from Mission Bay. Could this be your new home?

This little one-bed apartment in St Heliers is small – but mighty. At just 38m², it comes with a balcony, a view of the Sky Tower, a covered car park, and hip Mid-century vibes.

It also offers a rare chance to buy in the bays for a price that competes with a soulless new build in Auckland Central.

More than that, however, it's been the comfortable home of 90-year-old John Ridley for 33 happy years.

"I don't think he could have lived there as successfully as he did without the support of neighbours keeping an eye on him, inviting him around and things like that,” says son-in-law David Adams, who is selling the property on Ridley’s behalf.

Ridley moved into the unit when he came back to Aotearoa-New Zealand from the UK where he’d been working for 20 years. He had enough money for a deposit, and snapped the 60s-built unit up. The location was too good to pass up.

Barfoot and Thompson/Supplied You can see the Sky Tower from the balcony.

Barfoot and Thompson/Supplied This Mid-century flat could be your first home.

The block of six units, which Adams thinks might have been one of the first such multi-units built in the area, backs onto the nature reserve and pony club.

A walking and riding track through Te Ara Ki Uta Ki Tai park, takes you all the way to Hobson’s Bay and eventually Queen’s Wharf – a 37-minute ride. In the other direction, it’s a 13-minute bike ride to Mission Bay.

The unit is in need of a little TLC, but could be the perfect lock-and-leave option for a young professional looking to get a foot on the property ladder on their own.

Barfoot and Thompson/Supplied Could you see your things here?

"I would take out the main front wall, which dates from the 60s and put in double glazing and ranch sliders," says Adams. "Some people have actually extended little conservatories onto theirs. They've all done their own things. John's is about the only one which is original."

Comprised of two main rooms, the flat has an ensuite shower room and toilet off the double bedroom. The alcove kitchen opens onto the living/dining room. A balcony runs along one side of the flat, with floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

Barfoot and Thompson/Supplied The balcony stretches the length of the house.

The bathroom and kitchen could be updated to make more efficient use of the space, and the flat could be reconfigured to make better use of the balcony.

"It's very private," says Adams. “It's got a fantastic view. [From the balcony] you look across to the Sky Tower. And it's a short walk-up to Kohimarama Road and Forbes cafe, which John had gone to every day for 20 or more years."

An affordable option for first-time buyers in Auckland, it might suit someone working at Greenlane Clinical Centre, a 15-minute drive away, or at Newmarket, or the Auckland Museum.

"If you want a taste of Auckland life, it's perfectly placed for that," says John, "It's on very good bus routes. I see people there leave their cars all day and just take the bus into the CBD."

Barfoot and Thompson/Supplied The home backs onto a reserve, where a bike path will take you all the way to the city.

The property goes up for auction on August 23 at 10am. It is listed with Glenn Flinkenberg for Barfoot and Thompson.

The home has a body corp cost of $4072 per annum. As with anybody corp property, prospective buyers should request a copy of the minutes from the last year as part of their due diligence process.

While the home’s CV is $520,000, a unit in the complex sold in November last year for $460,000. Homes.co.nz estimates the property to sell for between $430,000 and $490,000.

Barfoot and Thompson/Supplied The bedroom looks out toward the city.

The median for St Heliers $1.95m.