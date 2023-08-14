First-time buyers: One for Wellington surfers and beach-lovers

This 1930s beach bungalow has been refreshed andiside and out.

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first-time buyer-friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

Lyall Bay is one of Wellington’s most coveted suburbs, thanks to its proximity to the beach and the airport.

The Bay lifestyle is pretty sweet too, with some of the capital’s best-loved cafes and restaurants, such as Maranui cafe, The Botanist, Parrotdog Brewery and Spruce Goose dotting the beachfront.

But those things were secondary to Mike and Tanya Chung’s decision to buy this little two-bed cottage in back in 2016. They were looking for a home for their daughter.

Knowing their daughter’s love of character, the little 1930s build, with its panelled doors, board-and-batten ceilings and decorative door knobs, seemed like the perfect pick.

RAY WHITE/Supplied The clean, fresh feel of a new reno makes this an appealing first-home prospect.

“[Character houses] have got a lot more going for them,” says Mike. “New townhouses are just so white box.”

The Chungs did offer the home to their daughter, but she said she wanted to do it on her own. “It’s good for a young person to say that they want to do it by themselves,” Mike says.

So instead, the property has been tenanted for the past seven years. Now that the tenants have moved on, however, the Chungs have decided to put the home on the market.

RAY WHITE/Supplied The home has a separate living room with a bay window.

The two-bed, double-fronted bungalow, has a bay window and log burner, with tile surround in the living room. A central hall with tow double bedrooms and family bathroom branching off it, leads to an open-plan kitchen diner, and separate storage/washhouse.

The interior has all been freshly renovated, mostly by Mike, who is a registered tradie. The reno has been sensitively done, with care to preserve and enhance the character features, while ensuring the home is warm, dry and up to Healthy Home standards.

RAY WHITE/Supplied The kitchen-diner is fresh and newly spruced up.

“I had help from specialist tradies, but the rest was me. It took me over 300 hours to do, over the last couple of months. Because it was tenanted, it was up to Healthy Home standards anyway. But we’ve upgraded the heat pump.”

Besides the decorative character elements, the kitchen also has a piece of vintage domestic history in one corner, there’s a concrete slab where there would have once been a pot-belly stove for heating water and possibly cooking.

“We had the floors polished. It’s also got leadlights and high ceilings.”

STUFF Susan Edmunds speaks with four mortgage advisers what how best to prepare yourself financially when buying a home.

Outside there’s an easy-care garden that’s ripe for developing into terraces for flowers or even vege gardens. There’s also an enclosed garage for off-street parking, with storage underneath.

The bus to Wellington CBD takes about half an hour, and the Kilbirnie shops, with a Countdown and Pak’nSave, are just six minutes away by foot. A little further on is the Wellington Aquatic Centre (with hydroslide) and Kilbirnie Park. Lyall Bay School is just across the road, which would make it perfect for the kind of buyer Mike is envisaging for the property.

“I think it’d be a young couple with maybe a baby on the way and maybe a dog, because the section is really good for pets,” says Mike. The last tenant had a big bull mastiff, which loved running around the fully fenced section.

Lyall Bay is “really, really trendy” now, and it’s a welcoming place for all sorts of people. The Chungs love the area and live nearby themselves.

“Our circumstances have changed, so that’s why it's on the market for someone lucky,” says Mike.

RAY WHITE/Supplied The home has two double bedrooms with high studs.

“We’ll look at every offer, of course. When we bought our last house, I just put a nice letter to the vendor saying, ‘We really like your house, it'd be perfect for our family, et cetera’, and we ended up getting the house.”

The listing is with Andrew Brodie and Pano Focas for Ray White. It will be sold by tender, which closes on August 25. Homes.co.nz estimates the home to sell for between $610,000 and $690,000. The median for Lyall Bay is about $1.2 million.

So far, more than 98 groups have been through the home on open days and viewings.

As ever, readers are advised to do their own due diligence whenever considering buying a home. For a guide to buying your first home, listen to First Rung, a Stuff Homed podcast.