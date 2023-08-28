First-time buyers: The quarter acre dream lives on - for only around $400,000

5 Johnstone Street, Masterton, Wairarapa is looking for an energetic new owner.

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first-time buyer-friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

Masterton may not have the dress circle gloss of Greytown, or the suburban respectability of Carterton, but the Wairarapa town does have something you'd be hard-pressed to find in the others: The quarter acre dream is still possible.

This 1928 bungalow at 5 Johnstone St, Masterton, is looking for a new owner who can bring the home into the 21st century. With four bedrooms, and a sunroom, as well as a kitchen-diner and separate living room, the 140m² home has plenty of space for growing your family, or multi-generational living.

But the real magic is just outside the French doors off the living room: a little more than a quarter acre of section (1062m²). Just like something from the good old days.

"[The owner] was an avid gardener and pretty much lived off the vegetable garden. There are passionfruit vines along the fence, a grapevine, a lemon tree, raspberries. You could have a beautiful ornamental garden out there, too,” says NZ Sotheby’s International Realty agent Sophie Kittow, who shares the listing with Cherie Hutchings.

Robyne Kippen - Chester Road Pho/Supplied The home is full of little period touches, like the door surrounds, and this old kitchen range.

"When I look from the backup to the house I get a real feeling of Mr McGregor's Garden [from the Peter Rabbit books] almost because of that classic green and cream paintwork. It's got the whole English cottage feel. With a little bit of work and love it could just look very homely."

An estate sale, the property was a well-loved home for 25 years before the owner died.

The inside already has the homely-feel all sewn up. Most of the timber in the original part of the house is native heartwood, and in what is now a dining room, there's a vintage Shacklock, Orion cast iron coal burning range. While it’s not clear if it’s still in working order, it’s been well-kept as an ornament and is surrounded by a native timber fireplace.

Robyne Kippen - Chester Road Pho/Supplied The Shacklock Orion is a vintage piece of Kiwi domestic engineering.

The living room has board and batten ceiling, and a consented log burner that’s been put to good use over the years.

Masterton is about a two-hour train ride from Wellington CBD, so not a casual commute to the big city. But the town has a hospital, several colleges, and other school options.

"The majority of the secondary schools are there," says Kittow. "You've got the big sports fields. When you've got children it is a good place to be based."

Robyne Kippen - Chester Road Pho/Supplied The home does need some work, including removing the carpet – but there’s more of that stunning native timber under it, so it might be worth it.

For sale by deadline, which closes on September 19, Homes.co.nz estimates the bungalow to sell for between $390,000 to $510,000. Considering the size of the section, that is a bargain.

If you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop, it’s this: Because of its age, the home does need some work, including some weatherboards, roofing, wiring and plumbing. It’s not up to Healthy Home standards for rentals, so the vendor has commissioned a comprehensive independent building report, which will be made available to prospective buyers.

Normally, a home in need of work might not be the best, or most popular option for first-timer buyers, however, we decided to share it, because the property has so much potential – especially compared to what you could get for the same price in one of the main centres (i.e. not a lot).

AARON WOOD/STUFF It can be tough to get your finances ready to impress the bank manager – here are some things that can help.

It’s possible that cashed in first timers who might still be struggling to get into the Auckland market, could reap dividends with a property like this.

While subdivision has not been consented for the property, both sections on either side of the home have already been subdivided, which suggests it is a possibility.

If you got consent, and you were able to build on the section yourself, or sell it as is, it’s possible you could knock a huge chuck off your mortgage.

Robyne Kippen - Chester Road Pho/Supplied The home has two large double bedrooms.

"It's got really good street appeal, too,” says Kittow. “It does look lovely from the front. It's just got space and opportunity to really make it into an idyllic, contemporary home.

"It's got potential to look really, really good but you will need to spend money on those odd bits."

As ever, readers are advised to do their own due diligence whenever considering buying a home. For a guide to buying your first home, listen to First Rung, a Stuff Homed podcast.

Robyne Kippen - Chester Road Pho/Supplied The potential to turn the home into a stylish contemporary home, with vintage notes is there.