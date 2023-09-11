First-time buyers: A slice of the 1970s with four bedrooms for under $600K

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first-time buyer-friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

Sitting catty-corner on its 612m² section, the bungalow at 12 Rosalind St, Hamilton, could almost look like a set from Outrageous Fortune. All that’s missing is the Kingswood in the drive, and a matriarch with big hair and an even bigger attitude standing on the patio.

That’s probably down to the home’s 70s roots, the little moderne-style railing and the aqua-blue detail under the eaves.

Inside, however, the home has more in common with an episode of Doctor Who: It’s like the Tardis, much larger than it looks thanks to an extension that turned it from a three, to a four bedroom home.

"It's been a rental for the last few years," says agent Sonia Christison of Lodge real estate. "It looks a bit tired. It is what it is, and that's why it's been priced just under $600,000."

Lodge Real Estate/Supplied The home also has a double garage, with room for a workshop.

Speaking on behalf of the vendor who lives overseas, Christison says the property would suit a first time buyer who is happy to roll up their sleeves and give the home a spruce up. They would be getting on the ladder at an affordable price, and have the opportunity to add considerable value to the home.

At the moment, it has an original kitchen, with wooden cabinets, and a classic stainless steel sink top. The bathroom is quite basic, and in need of some TLC.

Outside, there’s a garden shed, and large double garage with “plenty of room for a workshop”, if you are planning on doing a little work on the house.

STUFF Susan Edmunds speaks with four mortgage advisers what how best to prepare yourself financially when buying a home.

At the moment, the backyard is, accessed from the house by a back door from the fourth bedroom, but there’s scope to possibly add French doors and a larger deck for entertaining at some point in the future.

What it lacks in flash, however, the home makes up for in location. The Deanwell suburb is close to SH3 into the centre of Hamilton, a 12-minute drive. It’s also close to Waikato Hospital, a 6-minute drive, or 12-minute bike ride away.

Two doors down is the Superette, across the road from the bus stop, in case you forgot to get a loaf of bread on the way home from work. It’s also one road over from Deanwell park, playschool and primary school.

"It's quite a family location," says Christison. "People who live in that part of town tend to like that part."

Deanwell is surrounded on two sides by rural land.

"There are a lot of three bedroom homes out there, but there aren't a lot of four-bedrooms in that price range on a freehold section. That's key really: a fourth bedroom, freehold, with a double garage in a convenient location."

The home has an asking price of $599,000. Homes.co.nz estimates the property to be worth between $645,00 to $680,000.

Lodge Real Estate/Supplied The home was built in the 70s and has been a rental for several years.

The 2021 RV for the property is $720,000. The median for Deanwell is $645,000. The First Home Grant cap for an existing property in Hamilton City and district is $650,000.

As ever, readers are advised to do their own due diligence whenever considering buying a home. For a guide to buying your first home, listen to First Rung, a Stuff Homed podcast.