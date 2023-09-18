First-time buyers: Funky warehouse conversion off K Rd for under $500k? You betcha

Built in the 70s, this former panel beater’s garage was converted into flats in 1993.

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first-time buyer-friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

It used to be a tent retailer and a panel beater's garage; now 12 East St, Auckland City, is home to a clutch of one-bedroom apartments – but the one thing that hasn’t changed is the primo location.

Less than a minute from Karangahape Rd’s cafes, bars and boutiques, with the CBD in walking distance – it’s 19 minutes to the Albert Park area – the building is about as central as Auckland Central gets.

Apartment 4 was bought by the current owners, a retired couple, as an investment several years ago, and has been consistently let ever since.

However, estate agent Ryan Bridgman​, of Ray White, says it would suit a first-time buyer, and has mostly been attracting folks looking to get on the ladder and experience some of that central city life, too.

Ray White/Supplied The living area opens onto a private balcony, with a decidely urban view.

"It’s mostly people looking for somewhere to live. And probably people that fit the Bohemian, K Road nature of the area. Arty, hipster-type people,” says Bridgman.

"It's a bank-friendly size and there are no earthquake issues, so it's suitable for a first-time buyer. We sold No 3 [which belonged to the same couple] to a first homebuyer [last week]."

Ray White/Supplied It’s an open plan, loft-style home.

Built as an industrial warehouse in the 1970s, it was converted into apartments in 1993, when the inner city conversion bug hit the country and New York-style loft apartments were gaining popularity.

"It's not your average shoebox apartment. It's bit of a funky option in a good part of town, where you don't feel like you're in one of those big buildings with 500 apartments that are all the same around you.

"We've had the sort of people coming to it that are looking for something a bit different. And that fits the bill."

The flat still has New York-style loft elements, with its mezzanine bedroom and asymmetrical ceiling.

Each of the apartments has a balcony off the open-plan kitchen/living room area, and a double-height ceiling over the living area. The living area has polished timber flooring, and large, room height ranch sliders, which make the balcony an extension of the room.

While number 4 is a little utilitarian looking right now, it’s not hard to imagine turning this affordable studio-style flat into a Bohemian city pad, perhaps adding a small kitchen island/diner and bright tiling.

Ray White/Supplied The double bedroom overlooks the living area.

The bathroom also needs a refresh, but that is achievable considering the price, and what you’ll save on parking and transport.

Anyone worried about the lack of outdoor space need not worry. The home is 11 minutes walk from Meyer’s Park, and 12 minutes from Western Park, via the K Rd viaduct. Ponsonby Central is an 18-minute walk away, and Queen’s Wharf is 35 minutes walk away, via Grey’s Avenue.

For those concerned with the area's rough reputation, Bridgman says it's been "gentrified massively" over the past 10 years.

"If you'd taken someone there a decade ago, you'd struggle to get them out of the car. These days, it's completely different. Fifty metres away are some of the city’s new, cool, flash, hip eateries and bars and cafes.

“The City Rail Link Main Station is about 150 metres down the road. So it's just getting better, rapidly."

Ray White/Supplied The flat has a private balcony.

The vendors are seeking $449,000, for the property, which comes with a single parking space. The home has a body corp annual levy of $5700, which covers the building insurance and maintenance.

Homes.co.nz estimates the home to be worth $450,000 to $520,000. The average for the area is $420,000. The property’s June 2021 RV is $520,000.

As ever, readers are advised to do their own due diligence whenever considering buying a home. For a guide to buying your first home, listen to First Rung, a Stuff Homed podcast.