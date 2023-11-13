First-time buyer: A first-time buyer hand-me-down in Pukekohe, with three beds and a sleep out for under $875K

Ideal for the first-home buyer, this house at 126 Helvetica Rd, Pukekohe is full of light, thanks to the large windows.

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first-time buyer-friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

Pukekohe has been a property haven for folks struggling to get into the Auckland market for a long time now.

About 45-minutes to an hour from Britomart – depending on the traffic – it offers the kind of properties most first-timers trying to buy in Grey Lynn or Mt Wellington can only dream about. Three-bed, stand-alone homes with a garden for the kids and a dog, schools in walking distance, and a slower, more liveable pace. All at a price-point that’s achievable for many first-time buyers with the help of government first home subsidies.

Often the homes are older, or have a bit of character, and come with scope for first timers to add a little value and make the most out of their investment.

The house at 126 Helvetia Road, Pukekohe, is first-time buyer tried and tested. It was vendors Simon Swiers and his wife’s first home, too, and they’ve enjoyed living there for the past year and a half.

The house is a solid, 1960s-built brick home. The garden has since been fully fenced.

Now they’re using that home as a springboard for a new life in Australia. And they’re leaving the home in a better condition than they found it.

“We've done a bit of stuff on the inside, some painting and we've changed the bathroom toilets. We had a rangehood and water purification system fitted in the kitchen. We tried to go the right way of doing it all properly.”

It was the price of property in the area that first drew the couple out of the city and south to Pukekohe. They also enjoyed the fact it’s a little quieter out in the ‘burbs than in Central Auckland.

"Obviously, the travelling is a little bit harder on my wife, because she goes to Mount Wellington every morning. But just the fact that you're not living on top of one another here [is better].

“When we were staying in Flatbush it just felt like we were literally living in each other's gardens."

They were able to get a much bigger section in Pukekohe than they could have bought in Flatbush, too, and that really appealed.

The home has three double bedrooms.

"You don't have to stress about car parks and roads and fighting for parking and all that."

There’s parking at the rear of the house for two cars “quite comfortably”.

The garden at the front of the house is fully fenced – work which was completed after the pictures were taken for the listing – and private from the road. There is a shared driveway, but the house at the back is owner occupied, and Swiers says they get on well with their neighbours.

The living room has large windows onto the garden.

"The lady that lives there works from home three days a week, so someone's at home to keep an eye on the place. They're a lovely couple young couple, really great people. We talk to them all the time, and they're always there to help you with anything."

Inside, the home has three double bedrooms, and a separate living room and dining room. There’s an enclosed courtyard at the rear of the house, with a deck, and a spa pool. Next to that is the large sleep-out.

“It’s completely finished,; it’s perfect for a home office or gym – the people before us used it as a gym.”

Behind that is a large workshop or storage space for all your weekend toys.

"It's a nice solid brick house, we haven't had any issues with it. The house is beautiful. In summer, it really is nice when you open up all the windows. That's what caught my wife's eye, because when we walked in, there were all those massive glass windows and all the sunshine coming through."

The courtyard leads to the sleep-out and spa pool.

The Swiers are asking $868,000 for the 633m² property. The listing is with Diana Cussen for Barfoot and Thompson Pukekohe. The median for Pukekohe is $875,000. The First Home Grant cap for the area is $875,000.

As ever, readers are advised to do their own due diligence whenever considering buying a home. A first point of reference could be government website settled.govt.nz.