First-time buyer: Little cottage needs TLC, but could be yours for under $400k

17 Jupiter St, in Milson, Palmerston North, could be yours for less than $400,000.

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first-time buyer-friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

Back in the day, it was common for first-time buyers to buy a “dungy” and do it up. It’s likely why so many of our beautiful old villas are still standing, and are now commanding such huge prices.

Buying a rundown home is often way down first-timers’ lists of ideals these days, for a number of reasons.

Banks are reluctant to lend on properties in poor condition; first timers don’t have to time or skills to renovate these days; and the cost of renovations – especially expensive kitchen and bathroom renos – is out of reach of most first-time buyers, who may have sunk everything they have into getting on the ladder.

But sometimes a home can sit right on the balancing point of affordability, and fixer-upper-ability to make it worth convincing the bank to help. Number 17 Jupiter St, in Palmerston North, just might be such a place.

HARCOURTS/Supplied The home has two conservatories and a stand-alone garage.

Margaret and Peter Triggs downsized into the home in 1990, after their children had grown up and flown the nest.

"My mum passed away in 2003. So Dad has been there on his own since that time," says son, Chris Triggs. Now that his dad is in his late 80s, he’s moved in with Chris in West Auckland, to spend his golden years being looked after.

Peter was always a keen fixer-upper man. “He could make anything really. I noticed there was a magnet on his fridge when we were moving him out, that says 'If granddad can't fix it, no one can', and I think that probably describes him pretty well."

The pretty garden, with its brightly coloured roses, however, was all Margaret, says Chris.

HARCOURTS/Supplied The home is in need of a little TLC are the past 30s years, but at the price, that’s doable.

"My mother absolutely loved roses. It's an odd thing really, because I was never into gardens myself, then I started working them, and I was hooked. I've propagated a lot of roses from my mum and dad. I've got over 66 of them now, and I just love them as well."

Chris reckons a first-time buyer could do a lot with the section to enhance the garden, and bring a bit more indoor-outdoor flow to the space, like adding a wraparound deck from one sun-room to another. "Some bifold doors [out to the deck] and lo and behold you've got another space."

Inside, he says there are cosmetic fixes that would add value to the home, such as a kitchen re-fresh and new carpets.

HARCOURTS/Supplied The kitchen could do with a refresh, but it’s a good size.

The property is on the airport side of the town and a short drive to SH1. Palmerston North is about 1.5hours from the Capital, and a 30-minute drive from the west coast of the North Island.

The Triggs are seeking enquiries over $389,000 for the two-bed, 70m² home. Homes.co.nz estimates the home to be worth about $470,000. The area’s median is $565,000

HARCOURTS/Supplied The garden is small, manageable, and ripe for a glow-up.

The listing is with Carol Hoffman and Michelle Boddy for Harcourts.

As ever, readers are advised to do their own due diligence whenever considering buying a home. A first point of reference could be government website settled.govt.nz.