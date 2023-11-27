Flipper bought railway cottage to on-sell, but couldn't part with it

The little cottage at 92a Milson Lane, Palmerston North, is seeking a new owner.

Nikki Lovatt had bought, renovated and sold a few houses before she found the little railway cottage in Milson, Palmerston North. She thought she'd tidy it up, and sell it on for a tidy profit.

But the little home worked its magic on her and her three sons, and the family ended up staying "far longer” than she intended – about five years.

Built in 1910, the cottage is a fine example of a classic railway, or workers' cottage from the period. It was this character charm that first drew Lovatt to the home. It had had some work done to it, so Lovatt and her family were able to move into and live in the home while she worked on it.

"I just love old houses. It needed a bit of doing up, so I thought, 'yep, I can do that'. Being an old railway cottage, it just drew me to the place."

Inside, it has been extensively modernised and refreshed. The home had only one bathroom, so Lovatt added a toilet and vanity off the main bedroom, as well as modernising the family bathroom. She refreshed all the paintwork.

Property Brokers/Supplied The roses and other planting adds to the home’s cottage good looks.

Lovatt also fenced in the garden, and painted the picket fence.

The home has three double bedrooms, and an open-plan living area. There is a small back garden, but the larger lawn is to the front of the house. While the home has been updated, there are still lots of period features inside, such as the wood floor in the entrance hall, sash windows and the doors.

"It didn't have much in the way of a garden,” says Lovatt, who put a gate around the garden, as well as putting in several flower beds. “I love gardens, and so I put in all the roses and all the flowers that I like.

“It’s a bit of a shame when you leave, and you've got to leave them behind, because it took them a while to grow."

Property Brokers/Supplied Inside there are still lots of period features, such as the bay windows.

The home is on a cross lease, and shares a driveway to the side of the garden, with an off-street parking space to the rear of the house.

Milson is on the hospital and airport side of Palmerston North. A short drive to the town centre, there is also a small shopping centre closer to the house, and a pharmacy across the road.

Property Brokers/Supplied The kitchen is modern and fresh.

Lovatt can imagine a first-time buyer with a young family in the home. She hopes the next buyer will love it as much as she has. She’d rather not leave, but her family is starting to outgrow the property.

"It's just got a bit small [for her growing family]," says Lovatt. "I'm just looking for something a bit bigger, now, with a bit of a section."

Property Brokers/Supplied The home was built some time in the 1910s.

Railway cottages are very popular whenever they come on the market, and are often snapped up quickly. The three-bedroom homes, which are usually about 90m², are popular due both to their quaint appearance, and the extensive use of native timbers in their construction.

Based on the then popular Californian bungalow/arts and crafts style homes, many have rimu, and matai, as well as some kauri timbers throughout.

Property Brokers/Supplied The home has three double bedrooms.

The homes can be found dotted all over the country, often in clusters. There is a row of more than 30 of the cottages on Tarikaka St in Ngaio in various states of repair. The village of Frankton, near Hamilton, is famous for the number of railway cottages in the village. There are several fine examples in Palmerston North.

Lovatt is seeking offers over $499,000 for the 102m² cottage at 92 Milson Lane. The listing is with Taylor Quine for Property Brokers. The median for Milson is $565,000, according to Homes.co.nz.