What Wellington architects are choosing for their first homes

Young Kiwis in their 20s and 30s are coming up with creative solutions to buy their first homes.

Most have some kind of extra help, whether it’s the bank of Mum and Dad, or a skill they can bring.

Those who work in the trades for instance, have the advantage of being able to work on a fixer-upper and add value. Architects are also well qualified to use some of their skills to renovate a tired home, or to start something new.

Three young architects at Wellington-based First Light Studio are finding a way in the hot Wellington market. Two, with young families, have bought land together in Brooklyn and are building two homes side- by-side, plus a neighbour’s home adjacent. Another has bought into a co-housing apartment development planned in Newtown.

Supplied Each metal clad home in this Brooklyn project will be 130 sq m, including three bedrooms and one bathroom over two storeys, with the living areas downstairs and bedrooms upstairs.

First Light directors Nick Officer and Ben Jagersma’s housing project is about to start. Officer and Jagersma bought their steep 1000sqm site in December 2019 and are due to start building imminently.

Before they could buy the land, the owner of the land said he would sell only if his two adjacent 1000sqm sites were sold at the same time, so Officer asked a client.

“That’s where the benefit of being an architect came in,” he says. “We talk to people every week who are looking for land.” The client is happy to use the same design as the one done by the two architects and all three will be built at the same time, one grey, one green and one a neutral colour.

Officer chose Black Sheep Construction from Petone, with whom he has a relationship – another perk to being in the industry. The build of the three homes is expected to take nine months.

Supplied First Light director Nick Officer says the Brooklyn project is about “building functional, affordable housing that suited our family – versus a masterpiece”.

Each metal-clad home will be 130sqm, including three bedrooms and one bathroom over two storeys, with the living areas downstairs and bedrooms upstairs.

Having a simple form means it’s cheaper to build, says Officer. And they can be added on to in the future.

Have they saved money doing their own build, rather than buying and renovating?

“The project for us meant we could share the cost of doing it three ways, Ben, I and our neighbour. It’s not a cheap process to build a house, and we’re not short-cutting anything,” says Officer.

You can’t build houses on hills in Wellington for less than $5000 or $6000 per sqm, he adds.

“We are using our skill set vs paying $100,000 in architectural fees,” he says. But it’s about more than that, it’s about how can they do life differently.

“We can share childcare, transport, the landscaping, and a vision,” he says.

People assume young architects are building their dream homes. Officer is more pragmatic. “This is about building functional, affordable housing that suited our family – versus a masterpiece.”

Supplied Designed by Spacecraft Architects, the Urban Habitat Collective is a 24 unit project in Adelaide Road, scheduled to begin construction in March 2021.

In her bid to own, First Light architect Anna Farrow has bought a unit in the Urban Habitat Collective apartment complex planned for Newtown. Designed by Spacecraft Architects, it is a 24-unit project in Adelaide Road, scheduled to begin construction in March 2021.

For Farrow, it’s a relief. “I feel like the goalposts kept moving, getting higher and further away and faster than you can save and get promoted,” she says.

The apartment complex is sold out, with a waiting list, and units are typically between 60sqm and 100sqm.

Each owner had to contribute 30 per cent of the construction cost in cash to unlock financing possibilities, as a developer would have to do.

Taking out the developer is theoretically cheaper. In reality, it’s not, but you get a better quality product,” says Farrow, citing nice extras such as higher ceilings.

Supplied The apartment complex is sold out, with a waiting list, and units are typically between 60 sq m and 100 sq m.

The First Light architect bought a 2.5 bedroom 76sqm apartment, paying in the high $800,000s. She is paying not only for her apartment, but for the communal spaces on the ground floor, garden space and a terrace on the roof.

The project has a mixed demographic, split into thirds: one-third 65 plus, one-third young families and one-third miscellaneous. There are retirees, government workers, architects, IT workers and medical staff.

The collective has a number of committees, which meet for regular workshops.

Farrow likes the fact that through the workshops, she is getting to know her co-residents.

“It’s so cool. You know your neighbours before you move in over the course of two years,” says Farrow.

Supplied The project, at 136 Adelaide Road will have a mixed demographic, split into thirds, one-third 65 plus, one-third young families and one-third miscellaneous.

In a year like this, her belief in a collective such as this one has been strengthened.

It’s community-building – something that people are losing – as Wellington becomes more suburban and more in touch with technology. And it’s an efficient way of using land, says Farrow.

“It’s so much better than building on green-field sites by Transmission Gully. Inner-cities are for people,” she adds