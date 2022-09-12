Ask a mortgage broker: What do we do about a KiwiSaver mistake?

Glen McLeod says you may need to complain to your adviser in the first instance.

Glen McLeod is director of Edge Mortgages.

Q: Can you please advise what a young family can do if a mortgage broker has given poor advice?

This couple asked a broker (who was made aware that they were eligible to cash in their KiwiSaver) to arrange a loan to buy a section and put a down payment on a house build. The broker arranged the loan with a bank and the couple paid a deposit on the section with part of this loan.

They then applied to cash in their KiwiSaver fund so they could start building, but were told that because they owned (or partially owned) a section, they were not eligible to cash in their KiwiSaver. What can they do?

A: The situation that the couple finds themselves in is extremely sad. It is not the first time that I have heard of incorrect advice being given in relationship to KiwiSaver first-home withdrawal by an adviser or a lender.

When a person goes to purchase a property using a KiwiSaver, the first rule is that KiwiSaver funds must be used to purchase the property. As a mortgage adviser working with KiwiSaver first-home withdrawal part of the required information needed to complete and application would be confirmation of ability to withdraw KiwiSaver. The couple need to seek this from their KiwiSaver provider.

Next would be to complete a KiwiSaver withdrawal form and to discuss with their solicitor the process required for the withdrawal from Kāinga Ora. In order to obtain a KiwiSaver withdrawal and HomeStart grant, an application must be submitted with the assistance of a solicitor and include a sale and purchase agreement. This is standard practice and the only way you can apply for withdrawal.

Once withdrawal confirmation is received formally, this would be used as part of the mortgage application. KiwiSaver and HomeStart grant funds must be used as a part of the deposit for the purchase of the land.

Depending on the value of the KiwiSaver, in order to purchase the section, further cash deposit maybe required to achieve the lending for the purchase of the section. Any other deposit the customer may have would be used for the build portion of the loan. This is because the application of this kind the loan is split into two stages: The land purchase loan and the construction loan.

It appears from the description of the transaction that the adviser has not followed the appropriate process. I would think that the couple’s solicitor should be involved in the conversation regarding what process was undertaken and when they were made aware that the KiwiSaver withdrawal was required. Was the solicitor aware it was needed when the section was going to be purchased?

At this point, it would appear that you would need to make a complaint regarding the advice that you had received from the adviser. A complaint should be put in writing and at first given to the adviser. The adviser has 40 working days to respond and try and remedy. At that stage, should no resolution be found, you should contact the adviser’s dispute resolution scheme.

Information on the disputes resolution scheme should be found on the adviser’s website as a part of their disclosure information. You can also check the Financial Service Providers Register using the adviser’s name to find out the scheme provider.

Your complaint will then be heard by the disputes resolution screen provider, which is similar to the banking ombudsman. Depending on the process that was undertaken by the solicitor, you may also need to discuss with the law society.

With regard to the ongoing situation for the couple, I would be interested to have a look at their situation and see if there was some other way to be able to complete this transaction for them.

Whether there is adequate equity involved with their transaction would be interesting to work through. It might just be that a fresh set of eyes having a look at the transaction could be helpful. Building a new home is an exempt activity from the Reserve Bank’s loan-to-value restrictions, and therefore we may be able to find a provider that can assist with building when the loan-to-value ratio is over 80%.