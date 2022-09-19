First time buyer: From historic 'mess' to charming home, with incredible view

The home, in Wadestown, has sweeping views over the suburb.

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first-time-buyer friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

The little cottage in Wadestown was “quite a mess” when owner David Harte first saw it.

Run down and shabby, it still had something very special about it and in the end, the home’s history lured him in. That was in 1987 when he was 29. He spent the next three decades turning the two-bedroom property into a place he could call home.

While Harte is not quite sure when the house was built, he reckons the cast iron claw-footed bath is likely the best indicator of the house’s age.

The date May 1936 is affixed to the side of the tub, and Harte believes the bath was probably installed when the house was built.

When house-hunting, Harte remembers wanting an older house, and telling his real estate agent the newer houses he was shown felt a bit like a motel room.

Supplied David Harte has lived in his cottage on a hill since August 1, 1987.

“I said to him, ‘It would feel like I’m on a work trip if I live here. I’d like to have an old house, it feels more like home’,” he says.

So he opted for a small two-bedroom cottage on a hill in Wadestown’s Cecil Street. The 80m² property suited him well on his own over the years.

He imagines the cottage, with hardwood floors, new carpet and a gas fireplace, would suit a young couple or a family with one child.

Supplied The kitchen was the last room Harte renovated, but he kept a lot of the original tongue-and-groove.

He says, while he’s put a lot of work and love into tidying the house up, he’s now ready for the next owner to put their stamp on it.

”It was in quite a mess when I got it,” he says.

“It hadn’t been maintained well over quite a long period of time, but when I went there I thought to myself, this feels nice and homely, I think I can make something of this if I do it up.”

Supplied After years spent fixing the outside of the two-bedroom home, David Harte started renovating the inside, moving room to room.

So that is what he did, starting with replacing weathered, loose and rotting weatherboards. Once the outside was done, he moved indoors to continue making the rundown cottage his home, working room by room.

The kitchen was the biggest job, so he left that until last, replacing cabinetry and fixing the area up in 2003.

He did make a point to pay homage to the home’s history during renovations. The new cabinets were made to fit the style of the rest of the house, and both the kitchen and bathroom retain “quite a lot of the original tongue-and-groove”.

Supplied While he does not know the exact date the home was built, David Harte believes the bathtub, stamped with the date May, 1936 was installed at the time it was built.

Harte chose the location as he was able to ride his bicycle to work on the Terrace, but these days part of its charm is its proximity to the university and “essentially no traffic trouble”.

Nestled within a group of houses, the lawn and garden backs on to a reserve, adding to the privacy of this cottage full of history.

The vendor is seeking enquiries over $695,000. The listing is with Emma Young and Mitchell Sedgwick from Lowe and Co. Realty. The property has an RV of $1.07m, and homes.co.nz estimates its value at $895,000.

According to the listing, the home “combines charm and lovely views to a picturesque reserve” and is “superbly presented with hardwood floors and new carpet with great attention to detail and the bonus of basement storage”.