First-time buyers: Look to this Auckland suburb for value

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first-time buyer-friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

Around New Zealand what qualifies as a first home – and how much you can expect to pay for it – varies dramatically. And nowhere does it differ quite as much from the rest of the country, or even from suburb to suburb, as in Auckland.

Here, the Kāinga Ora first home purchase cap for new and existing homes alike sits at $875,000.​

There are many ways you can spend $875,000 and in Tāmaki Makaurau, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a detached three-bedroom, or even a spacious two-bedroom home, in a desirable or up-and-coming area that’s under the cap.

Barfoot & Thompson Having a large, private outdoor area like this is something that central Auckland homeowners in the same bracket can only dream of.

So it’s with this in mind that I’ve headed west in our search this week for a home that is both suitable for a first home buyer, and represents the most value for that spend.

Meet 1/38 Clayburn Road in leafy Glen Eden. It’s a stand-alone, two-bedroom-plus-rumpus-space weatherboard property that comes ready to go. Renovated throughout, it even has a generous new deck.

Ooh-la-la, I hear you say. Yes – this is substantially more than what you could dream of nabbing for yourself in the central suburbs. It’s the kind of home that would be worth well above $1million if it were in Avondale, and on the way to $2million or more if it were in Sandringham or Mount Eden.

Could west really be best when it comes to a stylish, first buy in Auckland?

Barfoot & Thompson One of the special features of the home according to co-listing agent Vish Bhati is the “really, really spacious lounge”.

The home has been well-loved by its current owners, who 14 years ago were themselves first home buyers with a baby on the way.

When photographer Agata Polak-Szypilo and husband Tomasz Szypilo first moved in, “everything” needed to be done around the house, and they didn’t have a lot of money left (as will be the case for most first home buyers).

So instead of doing a one-off makeover, they have taken their time as their family has grown up, carefully renovating over the years of their ownership.

The bathroom was the first to be made over, around 14 years ago, then the kitchen was transformed around five years ago with help from a friend who’s a professional tiler.

Barfoot & Thompson The kitchen was made over with the help of a friend who is a professional tiler. The stone benches were chosen from design off-cuts.

Over the years, they have slowly made their way through the house, upgrading all areas, creating a deck in the front garden that’s great for outdoor entertaining, and even transforming their old laundry into an additional space, currently used as an office.

Now it’s time for them to upgrade to somewhere a little bigger, which means their polished gem is up for grabs. The home has only been on the market for a few days, and the agent has already received many enquiries, with repeat viewings, and has one party wanting to put in an offer.

“I really want to find someone that would appreciate this house because we've put a lot of love into it,” says Agata Polak-Szypilo.

“I’m really into nature, and I feel like certain colours give you a positive energy as well. And so I wanted to make it feel really calm and cosy and a place where you can relax.”

Barfoot & Thompson The vendors renovated the bathroom in the early days of their ownership 14 years ago. Polak-Szypilo was pregnant and so having a nice bathroom for the incoming baby was a priority.

In terms of spaces to capitalise on, all the work has largely been done on this house, so the potential capital gains here are more present in an opportunity to land-bank, while living in way more style than you could in the central suburbs, or on the North Shore for the same cash. The property has a one third share of 1897m²” which is approximately 632m².

Listed by Barfoot & Thompson team Vish Bhati and Robbie Bhullar, open homes will commence this weekend in full force. The catch of a high quality first home option like this, is it is unlikely to last long. With the Auckland prices, come the Auckland buyers – people are ready to pounce.

Two key features which set this home apart as a good buy are its proximity to the train line, which will take you right into Britomart station at the centre of Auckland CBD, and the fact it’s a stand-alone property surrounded by garden.

The privacy and outdoor space are just not something you’ll get in the city or on the North Shore without spending a bomb. Properties of a comparative price are largely all units.

“It’s in Glen Eden, which is a really good, up-and-coming area,” says Bhati. “And specifically for this property, it is very, very close to the train station. So it offers a bigger reach there as well. It’s also very close to Glen Eden school, which is regarded as the nicer school in the area.

Barfoot & Thompson The soft green paint in the bedrooms was chosen to create a restful atmosphere influenced by nature.

Barfoot & Thompson The second bedroom of the home, lived in by the couple’s daughter.

“This home suits first home buyers and downsizers. These are the two main demographics for this one.”

What he thinks will likely appeal to such buyers is “the nice renovations that have been done to it”.

“And the living, kitchen, and bathroom are really, really spacious,” he says. “The spaciousness is definitely really ideal, in my personal opinion. It’s a lot for a two-bedroom, 91m² which doesn't happen very often.

“You've got the front lawn and a bit of backyard, and it's all really private. Lush green and trees around, it's really cool, actually. And I love the wooden polished floor. So it's nice, actually.”

Barfoot & Thompson Once a laundry, this flexible space is now a rumpus meets office area and is accessed outside through the ground floor.

Barfoot & Thompson Access into the office area is shown on the left, with a small tidy garden.

In terms of price, as with all Auckland houses it’s anyone’s guess what the final figure will be, but 1/38 Clayburn Road has a CV of $850,000.

Bhati says that while they are always hoping for the best price they can achieve, the majority of houses are selling below CV at the moment.

“The reason is because CVs were released in 2021 when the market was at the peak and the market has dropped since then,” he says.

The home is currently for sale with a deadline of November 23, if not sold prior.

As ever, readers are advised to do their own due diligence whenever considering buying a home. A first point of reference could be government website settled.govt.nz.