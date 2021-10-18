Listen and win: How not to spend a fortune on your bathroom or kitchen

Listen to episode 3 of the podcast by hitting the play button above, or check out more episodes here.

Are you ready to tackle the big two? These are the rooms that every homeowner wants to look top-notch, and which also happen to be the most costly to renovate - the kitchen and bathroom.

Real estate agents will often say you’ll get the best re-sale bang for your buck if you have a flash bathroom or kitchen. But these are also the rooms that make living in a home pleasant and luxurious, too.

Renovating them, however, is not for the faint-hearted, or for anyone lacking in patience and perseverance.

supplied/Stuff Davinia Sutton’s NKBA Supreme Kitchen Award 2021 winning room in Fendalton.

So strap on your tool belt, grab yourself a bucket of tile grout and meet us at the clawfoot tub for another episode of First Rung: Reno 101.

To help you get ready to tackle what is likely to be the biggest job you’ll ever do to your home, we catch up with award-winning kitchen and bathroom designer Davinia Sutton on what to watch out for before you start.

Then retiree Karen Batchelor dishes on future-proofing your bathroom, before we get some top tips from renovation specialist Dave Georgetti from Refresh Renovations. So join us for another exciting twirl round the paint can of home renovation.

We're giving you the chance to win a $675 prize pack, thanks to our supporters Resene. Simply listen to the episode and answer this question to enter:

Why might it not be a good idea to import your kitchen or bathroom fittings from overseas, according to Davinia Sutton?

Tell us your answer here.

The competition closes on November 14, 2021 – click here for the full terms and conditions. Each winner will receive a Resene prize pack, total value $675, consisting of a $500 Resene ColorShop voucher and a Resene colour consultation (valued at $175).

Listen to the episode by hitting play below.