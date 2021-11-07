Artist Maiko Nagao has renovated her art deco home - twice

Inspired by her Japanese heritage, Auckland artist Maiko Nagao’s style is full of fluid figures and neutral, natural florals. She and her husband, Mike Irvine, have completed two renovations on their first home, a 1940s brick bungalow, to make room for their growing family – the have two sons, Kaito, 6, and Zenn, 1 – and make the most of their private section.

She talked to Stuff about her home as part of our podcast, First Rung: Reno 101 – listen to the full episode by pressing play above.

Maiko Nagao: I've been painting and making things since I was two or three years old. My mum would always say she would give me a roll of stickytape, and I'd use it up in a day because I was constantly making things.

I was born in Japan and came to New Zealand when I was seven. I use a Japanese charcoal ink called suni and I've always loved using it, because we always had at home.

My mum used to do Japanese calligraphy, so I think that is my inspiration. I'm inspired by simplicity and Japanese minimalism - playing with those expressive thick and thin brush strokes, and lots of white space.

After we got married, we moved to Brunei. My husband was a teacher, and for three years, I didn't work. I was sort of lost. Then I said, 'You know what, Mike? I'm going to buy more brushes, paints, and canvases, and I'm just going to give it a go.' I started my Instagram account, and it just took off from there. It's been five or six years now.

I do follow trends in a way, in terms of colour, or if it's florals, or if it's faces. But when I create, I create art for me, my home, and my children.

My son Kaito loves sea animals, so I do lots and lots of sea animals. I also used to do a lot of typography as well. Usually the words are for my sons, like 'it's cool to be kind'. So a lot of inspiration does come from our home and our family.

My ultimate favourite piece of art at the moment is my manuka blossom print. It's hanging above our kitchen. I just love manuka, because it's a New Zealand native of course, but also it's manuka oil that we use in our skincare. Then there's the beautiful blossom, which is just like the cherry blossom. I love it.

My personal style uses a lot of terracotta, and natural colours. Lots of texture – whether it's woven rugs or baskets, or I've got lots of half-dowels on the wall [in the living room], and in my kitchen as well.

I love a lot of vintage, and a lot of upcycled furniture. My mum loves collecting vintage things, that she sometimes gives to me if I'm lucky. I've just spent the last week upcycling old vases. I do follow trends a little bit, but I wouldn't call [how we decorate] one style. We just fill our home with things we love.

Maiko Nagao/Supplied Nagao’s new bathroom has retro hints in the warm terrazzo tile and the curve at one end of the bespoke vanity. Simple and luxurious, this is one of the artist’s favourite rooms in the house.

I think you can make decor work with a limited palette. The colours of nature always work, whether it's terracotta, sage green, oatmeal, or wood and cane tones with brass, as we have in our kitchen.

We bought our house about three and a half years ago. It's a brick, art deco home and nothing has been done to it. I think maybe they put on a new kitchen in the 80s or the 90s, but that was about it.

The bathroom was horrible, the kitchen was horrible.

We spent about $12,000 – that was all we had really – to do our first renovation, and we made do with what was there. We painted the cabinets ourselves, changed the handles on the drawers, and we used stick-on vinyl to cover the horrible green tiles. We did all the floor sanding ourselves. And actually, we loved it. So, that was renovation number one.

This [2021 reno] was renovation number two, which was an extension. We've put in a new dining/ kitchen/lounge and a deck, and we used black Coloursteel cladding.

So, now we have an old part from 1947, and then we've got the new 2021 section, which we've tried to blend it in a little. It's quite a nice contrast.

Maiko Nagao/Supplied The wooden dowels in the living room and kitchen bring natural warmth into the rooms, creating interest and texture, as well as a beautiful backdrop for Nagao’s art and upcycling projects.

The front steps have these beautiful curves, so we thought, 'OK, we really have to focus on this'. In the new parts we've brought in the curves: our kitchen is curved, the in main bathroom our bathtub and vanity are curved.

I designed the vanity in collaboration with The Custom Space, a bespoke design and joinery company. It’s a solid oak top, and it really makes our bathroom. The bathroom is one of my favourite rooms in the house, actually. I love, love, love that vanity.

We spent most all of our money on our renovation. That's why I've been doing a lot of DIY crafting and upcycling, because I think you can achieve a beautiful, stylish home on a budget if you get a little creative.

During lockdown, that's been keeping me sane. It's been quite nice to have that time to get creative.

I've been upcycling the vases, and I also made two little coffee tables. I used PVC pipe as the legs. It cost me $50 to be able to create that, and I love it. Sometimes I sit down and just stare at it.

