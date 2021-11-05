The mistake most people make in DIY interior design

Interior designer Carley Lloyd says the first step in creating your dream home should be a small one.

Many people make the mistake of thinking they have to tackle the whole house at once, she says.

“It’s just too much. And it's too hard. If you do look at the whole house it’s overwhelming, and you just don't start.”

Lloyd, whose business Colourbolt Interior Design is based in Māpua, Tasman, shares her tips on the Stuff Homed podcast First Rung: Reno 101. Click the play button above to listen to the full episode.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Carley Lloyd, who runs Colourbolt Interior Design, loves injecting colour into her own home.

Her advice is for homeowners to first consider how they want their home to function.

“So, we have a two-year-old and I love being on the ground playing with him, with his trains and his toys and being comfortable . . . that's the phase of life we're in,” she says.

“So carpet was really important to us, and having a lounge that we could all gather in.”

After considering function, homeowners should go room by room, not worrying about what other people think, and making each room reflect their personality and interests.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Lloyd, whose company is called Colourbolt Interior Design, believes in embracing colour.

Lloyd says seeing one room transformed gives you the motivation to continue with the rest of the house.

The three colour rule

She likes to tell clients to choose three colours to use consistently throughout the house.

“Not on a whim: You need to have a discussion with your family members and your partner. And think about three colours that you actually really love.”

She says you should come back to them when choosing paint colours, duvets and other soft furnishings.

“So you might see this beautiful red and orange cushion, but it doesn't fit into the colour scheme of your home. So you don't get it.

Braden Fastier/Stuff A Lego flower bouquet adds even more colour and “life” to the Lloyd home - note the dark green and pink theme though.

“For example, in our house we use dark blue, dark green and light pink. I try to tie everything back into those three colours so that the house feels harmonious, but each room is its own space and has its own character and personality.”

Focus on lighting

Lighting is another area that’s easy to get wrong.

Downlights are great for task lighting, but can be harsh for nighttime. “Putting those big pendants with a dimmer allows you to flip the mood. And lamps are so important. They just change the room, and can be so cozy.”

She says designers can help people understand how lighting affects the mood in a room, and should be considered while building work is being planned, so that there is enough of the right type of lighting available.

Introduce patterns

Lloyds loves pattern for adding interest, but thinks most people are afraid to use it “in case they get it wrong”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Lloyd says the key to mixing patterns is to know when to stop.

“So if it's a pattern that you really love, and it's something that ties in your colour palette, then that will work.

“If you're not a colour or a pattern-lover, if it's a new thing for you, I tend to stick with plain duvets, and plain curtains or blinds because those are big purchases. Incorporate your colour and your pattern through soft furnishings, plant-holders, pillows, wallpaper if you want to make a big bold move.”

Lloyd says even wallpaper can be replaced in a few years if you decide you hate it.

Art should have meaning

Lloyd and her husband bought themselves an art print of Wellington airport for their first anniversary and had it framed.

“That was our first piece of art, and we looked at it and thought that'd be a really cool little ritual to buy a piece of art on every wedding anniversary,” she says.

“Everything we bring into our house, we need to use it, we need to love it, it needs to hold special memories for us.

“We’ve just had our tenth anniversary, and we have 10 amazing pieces of art that mean something to us. They show where we were in our life when we bought them, the phases we were at.

“It adds layers to your interior.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Lloyd and her husband created this artwork and now sell prints of it.

Plants add depth

Lloyd says you can’t have too many houseplants.

“As long as you have a space for them and you look after them, then I think as a minimum there should be one in every single room. They purify the air, they look good.

“They're very easy to maintain instead of a bunch of flowers which you know will die after a week or so. They just add an extra dimension.”

Lloyd’s final advice for people serious about interior design is to create Pinterest boards, read design blogs and follow stylists on Instagram.

“If you do employ an interior designer, they will ask you to share a Pinterest board. You can tell someone what your style is and what you like, but visuals give you everything.”

But her number one tip? “Just start. Find somewhere you want to start with, just one room, and begin. Just begin.”

To listen to Carley Lloyd talk about interior design, and other experts and DIYers talking about the finishing touches for any renovation project, click the play button below. You can also download and subscribe to First Rung: Reno 101 here or through your podcast app.