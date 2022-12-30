Furry Friday: Dogs on a break

Roo cools off during an outing to Lake Benmore.

What's today? Usually, the days between Christmas and New Year are a time when I know neither the day nor the date. And it's bliss.

This year, I've been working at my day job so know only too well the time, day and date. But I still love the holiday feeling: the endless evenings, the red blossom everywhere, and finally some really good weather.

Along with the holidays go our dogs. They're a part of our celebrations, indispensable to our outings, and their sunny character fits the season perfectly. So here's a collection of dogs of the summer break, most of them taken in recent days as they trot alongside their holidaying humans. Scroll and enjoy!

Remember Christmas Day? Dogs took it all in good spirit – the bad jokes, the tantrums, the whoops of delight, the morsels that fell from plates. Newt and Annie were the best of assistants to their humans.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

Such patience. Chilli wondered if the indoor stuff would ever be over.

Riley was tuckered out. That's what comes of a day spent accepting pats while waiting for a trip to the park. Eventually the trip came, and Riley had the best time chasing sticks as the humans played a strange throwing game in which his dad came third.

Such forbearance: Ruby (left) and Maddie were stoic.

Herbie joined the Pegasus Parkrun on Christmas Morning. Results unavailable at press time.

Oh the joy of good weather and heaps of space – Badger (left) and Louis want to shout.

Billie was in a festive mood on Christmas Eve.

Evie (left) and Howie want to taste the excitement!

Two dogs who love the waves are Mika and ... Mika. I didn't realise they had the same name till after I'd made the collage.

Rangitoto is the backdrop to countless holiday memories. Dodo makes some new ones.

Finn and Millie spot something to chase at Browns Bay.

Floki is like a summer-evening tipple: chilled and on the rocks.

Mischa doesn't care about sullying her perfect coat – ball plus beach equals bliss!

Arlo towers over our nation's capital. That stump has a million-dollar view.

Zola will be with you in 0.01sec.

On a hot day, walking barefoot in the shallows is ecstasy. It seems Jett and Frankie love the feeling too.

Bali plays traffic cop with highly manoeuvrable ears. Bali is being fostered, and needs a home. Maybe yours?

Kora checks to see if the fish are biting.

Shady takes advantage of the Holiday Spa 'n Stick Therapy deal.

Some of the best summer moments aren't in scenic tourist spots, but in the backyard. Obi and Hope take it easy.

Banzé (left) savours the shade between two hammocks; Chad hops right in.

Izzie (left) becomes a fountain fitting; Axel hunts bubbles.

It's not all about action; it's also about self-care. Nala and Rocket (left) and Ranger make sure they properly recuperate after fun.

Ellie and Georgie believe in getting into summer face-first, arse last.

Maddie and Gus practise two crucial football skills: smiling at the ref, and falling down.

Summer is juicy, says Chewy.

Wyatt shoots publicity stills for his new western.

Two of the best smiles you'll ever see: Dave (left) and Gem, proving that grey can be a bright colour.

The James Webb Space Telescope has nothing on Elsie's power of focus.

Ruby took to the beach on Christmas Day, posing for a photo to send her northern hemisphere friends – without a hint of boastfulness, of course.

Ash and Béla are on a camping holiday. Here they are, checking out the walkways.

Stevie is 14 weeks old and loves his paddling pool. But, it must be said, that water is a suspicious colour.

More backyard delight, this time with Coco, doing a 'presentation' pose with her ball.

Billy and Maggie (left) say 'cheers'. Bentley says something too, but I don't know how to spell it.

Kiwi summer, with Pido.

What word to describe Nina ... How about sumptuous?

Rocco was adopted through Retired Working Dogs, his owner tells me, 'although he's never done a day's work in his life'.