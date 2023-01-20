Furry Friday: Daily dog heroism

Wicket was happy to rise early for a walk. The sunrise gave him a fittingly dramatic backdrop.

Dogs can be dozy, dopey and derpy. But every now and then they lift themselves to the next level – as heroes, legends, Good Boys and Clever Girls.

My dog Riley made me proud a few weeks ago. I lost hold of his leash while walking him near my home after a motorcycle clipped me at an intersection, and by the time I'd got to my feet and checked on the motorcyclist, Riley was gone. Cue half an hour of worry.

But Riley made me proud. I walked home praying he had run the 800 metres back home, showing good sense despite the fright of the accident. When I arrived, there he was on the front step, just as I'd hoped. Cue an hour of relieved hugs.

Floki starts 2023 with a splash. He always remembers to smile for the camera.

Anyway, I have gathered some photos of dogs in what I think are heroic, legendary, next-level poses, which I hope you enjoy. Scroll on!

Dodo is queen of the beach, and doesn't mind a bit of untidiness in her realm.

Newt runs toward you, bringing a little bit of the sea with him.

Rupert rules the waves at Omokoroa.

Roxy is a tiny beach bullet.

Riley revs his engines while waiting for that stick to be thrown.

Shady swims elegantly in the calm of a rock pool.

Otis investigates a rock pool, but maybe this time he'll be content looking at it from the side.

Nala adores the sounds, sights and smells of Kakamatua beach. Do not, however, ask her to pronounce it.

Miss Bailey (left) becomes a prow; Vinnie creates a perfect reflection.

The Central Otago scenery is knockout, but for Otto the big thrill is to be with his humans.

Dogs are made to be mucky. So there's a kind of ancient, righteous dignity to damp dudes like Kobe (left), Dougie and Drake.

So classy: Bentley (left), Chalky and Tali make sure they are photographed to their best advantage.

Colt (left) muses; Yogi speculates; Kimber remembers something he was meant to do.

Profiles in courage: Max (left), Nox and Alfie pose for their hero sculptures.

Nico (left), Georgie Girl and Hugo possess a certain superpower – to charm humans to melting point.

For Rex (left), Jessie and Chewy, I should include a trigger warning: Contains preposterous cuteness.

Doug (left) is Master of the Devices; Gilly is Bearer of the Quizzical Look.

Ruger, Colt and Luca make the world's most adorable interview panel.

Finn (left), Lily and Juanita are a stern academic committee. Do not request an extension on your essay unless it is accompanied by a scratch.

Peppa (left), Gromit and Linc were trying to go incognito.

Poe is king of the castle. What does that make you?

Roman the rottie is a sphinx up front and a party out the back.

Zsa Zsa doesn't have time for you, darlink. (She's known to her friends as Sassy.)

Peggy is a meticulous Keeper of the Tablet.

At 10 months old, Wolfie is already a consultant garden designer.

Pepsi Cola upstages all the colour in the garden.

Ralph is no longer with us. This is a fine way to remember him – golden and smiling in the sun.

Franklin (left) has a topographical face; Baxter has a botanical nose.

Woody (left) is a Dachshund-Schnauzer cross who's serious about his five-plus a day. Duckie is a little dog with big-dog attitude.

Billy and Maggie keep their chins up because optimism counts for a lot.