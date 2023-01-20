Furry Friday: Daily dog heroism

Dogs can be dozy, dopey and derpy. But every now and then they lift themselves to the next level – as heroes, legends, Good Boys and Clever Girls.
My dog Riley made me proud a few weeks ago. I lost hold of his leash while walking him near my home after a motorcycle clipped me at an intersection, and by the time I'd got to my feet and checked on the motorcyclist, Riley was gone. Cue half an hour of worry.
But Riley made me proud. I walked home praying he had run the 800 metres back home, showing good sense despite the fright of the accident. When I arrived, there he was on the front step, just as I'd hoped. Cue an hour of relieved hugs.
Anyway, I have gathered some photos of dogs in what I think are heroic, legendary, next-level poses, which I hope you enjoy. Scroll on!
Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!
Love Furry Friday? Get New Zealand's cutest pets delivered straight to your inbox each week, with the Furry Friday newsletter. Editor Nick Barnett serves up the finest photos of your domestic friends, as well as giveaways, extra pet stories and photos and updates on the life of Riley, Nick's dog.